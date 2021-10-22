Noordkaap Lewendehawe Vryburg, NUUT IN KIMBERLEY

This post is also available in: English

Maar jare lank reeds in die veilingsbedryf!!

Noordkaap Lewendehaer Koöperatief Bpk. Vryburg, kondig met genoeë aan, dat ons op Dinsdag, 02 November 2021 ons eerste veiling in Kimberley aanbied, by die ou GWK veilingskrale, daarna sal die veiling elke Dinsdag plaasvind.

Neels Scheepers, Bestuurder van Noordkaap Lewendehawe, wil die boere van Kimberley en omgewing verseker van ons professionele diens te alle tye!

NOORDKAAP LEWENDEHAWE DIE BOERE SE KEUSE!!

ENGLISH

Northern Cape livestock Vryburg, NEW IN KIMBERLEY…

But years in the auction industry!!

Northern Cape Livestock Co-operative Ltd. Vryburg, announces with great pleasure that we are hosting our first auction in Kimberley on Tuesday, the 2nd of November 2021 at the old GWK auction pens, after which the auction will take place every Tuesday.

Neels Scheepers, Manager of Northern Cape Livestock, want to assure the farmers of Kimberley and the surrounding areas of our professional service at all times!

NORTHERN CAPE LIVESTOCK…. THE FARMERS CHOICE!

Vir kraal besprekings kontak gerus die volgende persone/ For “kraal” bookings please contact the following persons:

I.G Zwiegers: 082-821-5797 (Bemarker/Marketing agent)

Dirk Beukes 082-375-1849 (Bemarker/Marketing agent)

Leslie Jenner: 083-627-0617 (Veebeheer/Livestock agent)

Kontak/Contact:

Tel No: 053-927-3871/2/3/4

nklh@wam.co.za

https://m.facebook.com/Noordkaap-Lewendehawe-Vryburg-1601660500050614/

http://nklhveilings.co.za/