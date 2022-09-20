For three decades, Zylem has been forging the future of regenerative farming throughout Southern Africa. We provide agricultural technical services and facilitate the supply of sustainable agricultural inputs.

We provide an integrated service to agricultural and horticultural communities in the Southern African region, facilitating sustainable biological farming practices with the assistance of professional services such as Brookside Laboratories, Inc., and by researching and developing new, improved products.

Our client base consists of established, extensive and intensive farming organisations that place a high value on being at the forefront in their respective fields.

Our History

In 1992, Zylem began handling all technical aspects in South Africa of a Dutch potato breeding and production company.

In 2004, Justin came to hear about Brookside Laboratories Inc.’s (BLI’s) superior technical services and lab equipment, and he also felt aligned with their agricultural ‘Philosophy of Balance’. He visited the lab in Ohio, USA, to undergo consultant training and has been involved with the organisation ever since. The technical support via the superior analytical services of BLI is one of the critical advantages offered to our growers and consultants. Where appropriate we also use the services of the growing range of technically proficient analytical laboratories in South Africa.

Educating farmers, growers and the general consumer market is extremely important to us, which is why we have formed a close partnership with Nutri-Tech Solutions, Australia (NTS), world leaders in discovering a viable alternative to extractive, chemical agriculture.

Our passionate and motivated team firmly believe that South Africa and the entire African continent can benefit from improved soil and plant health, to secure cost-effective and increasingly nutrient-dense crops.

Our Products

We facilitate the supply of agricultural inputs via an extensive national distributor network:

Our products include our own range of biological soil conditioners and foliar feeds as well as a range of plant and soil health products from Nutri-Tech Solutions (NTS) in Australia.

As NTS’ Southern African representative, we advise growers on the effective use of NTS’ products, a selection of which are imported or manufactured here under licence and sold throughout South Africa by Zylem’s distributors.

Contact Alex Platt at 072-625-3441, 033-347-2893 or send an e-mail to alexp@zylemsa.co.za. You can also visit their website: https://www.zylemsa.co.za/about-us/