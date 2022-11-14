in Articles, Wheels

XUV700: Special treat for first 700 pre-orders

0 Comments

Only a few days remain before Mahindra officially opens orders for the highly anticipated XUV700.

On 15 November 2022 at exactly 11:00, Mahindra will officially open pre-orders for its flagship SUV.

Mahindra has created a unique pre-ordering process to assist as many of the Mahindra customers and fans of XUV700 as possible. The first 700 confirmed pre-orders will receive a special gift as an introductory bonus.

To pre-order an XUV700, customers can log on to the ordering system from 11:00 on 15 November to enter their details. These details will be logged in an audited system to ensure that the first 700 pre-orders receive their special bonus.

After a customer has logged his/her details, the system will guide the customer through a vehicle selection process where customers can compare specifications, pick their colour and model and place their order. This will generate a unique code that secures their place in the queue.

Armed with the unique code, the prospective customer can then head to his/her nearest Mahindra dealer to place a fully refundable deposit of R5 000. This will not only secure one of the first XUV700s to land in South Africa – complete with regular updates on shipping and delivery times – but also qualify them for a choice of two different rewards.

More peace of mind or a full tank

To thank the first 700 customers, those who choose to pre-order will have a reward for placing their order first, Mahindra South Africa will offer them one of two special rewards.

The first option is a 6th and 7th year extended warranty and service plan on their XUV700. With this in hand, the customer will have a complete seven-year service plan and a seven-year mechanical warranty on the XUV700’s drivetrain.

The second option, which will be very hard to choose, is a range of benefits that include a R3 000 fuel voucher, a set of Mahindra side steps that perfectly complement the XUV700 and a fitted tow bar.

The pre-order process will remain open until 17:00 on 30 November 2022, but only the first 700 confirmed pre-orders qualify for the special offer.

All details on the new XUV700 range will be published on the evening of 14 November 2022.

More from my site

MahindraXUV700

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

South Africa’s favourite bakkie is back and more powerful than ever

FAW Trucks celebrates significant production milestone