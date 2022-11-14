XUV700: Special treat for first 700 pre-orders

Only a few days remain before Mahindra officially opens orders for the highly anticipated XUV700.

On 15 November 2022 at exactly 11:00, Mahindra will officially open pre-orders for its flagship SUV.

Mahindra has created a unique pre-ordering process to assist as many of the Mahindra customers and fans of XUV700 as possible. The first 700 confirmed pre-orders will receive a special gift as an introductory bonus.

To pre-order an XUV700, customers can log on to the ordering system from 11:00 on 15 November to enter their details. These details will be logged in an audited system to ensure that the first 700 pre-orders receive their special bonus.

After a customer has logged his/her details, the system will guide the customer through a vehicle selection process where customers can compare specifications, pick their colour and model and place their order. This will generate a unique code that secures their place in the queue.

Armed with the unique code, the prospective customer can then head to his/her nearest Mahindra dealer to place a fully refundable deposit of R5 000. This will not only secure one of the first XUV700s to land in South Africa – complete with regular updates on shipping and delivery times – but also qualify them for a choice of two different rewards.

More peace of mind or a full tank

To thank the first 700 customers, those who choose to pre-order will have a reward for placing their order first, Mahindra South Africa will offer them one of two special rewards.

The first option is a 6th and 7th year extended warranty and service plan on their XUV700. With this in hand, the customer will have a complete seven-year service plan and a seven-year mechanical warranty on the XUV700’s drivetrain.

The second option, which will be very hard to choose, is a range of benefits that include a R3 000 fuel voucher, a set of Mahindra side steps that perfectly complement the XUV700 and a fitted tow bar.

The pre-order process will remain open until 17:00 on 30 November 2022, but only the first 700 confirmed pre-orders qualify for the special offer.

All details on the new XUV700 range will be published on the evening of 14 November 2022.