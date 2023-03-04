The Next-Generation Ford Ranger 1 is the most versatile, capable Ranger yet – and now, it is also officially the “Best 4×4 & Pick-up” according to the Women’s World Car of the Year judges.

Women’s World Car of the Year is voted for by a jury comprising 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries across five continents, who make up the automotive industry’s only all-female jury. South Africa’s Charleen Clarke sits among the female jurors, plying her experience as a former South African Commercial Vehicle Journalist of the Year and associate member of the International Truck of the Year jury.

Vehicles across six categories are assessed for safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment, and value for money. The judges were impressed by Ranger’s breadth of abilities, stating: “This is a reliable, stylish and charismatic pick-up. It moves with ease over any terrain. It’s as efficient as an off-roader, but more practical thanks to its cargo box.”

Liz Pelling, communications lead, Ford Pro, Europe said “The all-new Ranger is our toughest and smartest yet, packed with innovative design and engineering from our teams around the world, and is sold in over 180 countries. Thank you to the Women’s World Car of the Year jury for this award, which recognises Ranger’s global appeal.”

The Ranger line-up runs from the hard-working Base model to the Ranger Raptor ultimate performance pickup. New features and technologies including a high-tech digital interior, practical sliding load restraints, clamp mounts and a built-in ruler that turns the tailgate into a work bench are direct results of over 5,000 interviews and dozens of customer workshops, ensuring the latest version of Europe’s best-selling pickup 2 [MJ(1] meets the needs of a wide range of users.

The Next-Gen Ranger will now contest the overall award, the winner of which will be announced on the Women’s World Car of the Year YouTube channel at 12:00 CET on March 8, 2023, International Women’s Day.

Adding to its list of impressive accolades, the Next-Gen Ranger has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition.