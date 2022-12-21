Wireless Water Monitoring with Gallagher

A better view of your water
Keep an eye on your tank levels with wireless water monitoring that gives you certainty of how much water you have available.
It has 3 parts:
- Water level
- Pump control
- Monitor and alert
Common issues with water management include:
- Stock running out of drinking water
Insufficient water supply for livestock hydration can have significant impact on animal health and performance.
- Unknown water availability
Checking tank levels is difficult and time consuming. Often only checked once it’s too late and water levels are running low.
- Hidden water leaks
Water leaks are difficult to detect. Often only known after you have already wasted a significant amount of water or your tanks have run dry.
- Remote water storage
Water tanks are often in remote locations across your farm. Out of sight and difficult to keep an eye on
The solution is a better view of your water
Wireless Water Monitoring Series 2
Water mobile app subscription fee applies for monitoring more than 1 water tank and 1 pump controller.
Features
- Monitor up to 9 tank levels
- Control up to 2 water pumps
- Measure water consumption
- Detect abnormal usage
- Set notifications and alerts
Take the guess work out of your water system
Benefits
- Water system information in your pocket
View water usage, tank levels, automatically control pumps and receive notifications on your phone, via the Gallagher Water mobile app
- Early warning of abnormal water usage
Monitor and receive alerts when tank levels drop or water consumption unexpectedly changes
- Comprehensive coverage of your water system
View and control a combination of water tanks and pumps
- Long range communication with up to 10km of connectivity range
With uninterpreted line of sight between the Data Transmitters and the Touch Screen Receiver, data can be sent up to 10km across your farm.
Antennas are available to extend the range – talk to your local Territory Manger for options.
- No cellular or internet coverage required at your tank location
Data is transmitted via line of sight back your Touch Screen Receiver.
WiFi connectivity at location of your the Touch Screen Receiver enables data to be synced to the Gallagher Water mobile app.
- User friendly design
Easy to read and navigate through screens
Expand your system
Monitor up to 9 water tanks and control up to 2 water pumps across your farm with additional expansion kits and Pump Controllers.
What you need:
Water Level Sensor
Measure tank levels to monitor water availability
Data Transmitter
Send data from your water level sensors to monitor water use
Touch Screen Receiver
Receive real time water level data to manage your water use
Water Mobile App
View your water information anywhere, anytime
Pump Controller
Control your pump to ensure tank levels are maintained
Water Flow Indicator
Install in water lines to view water flow and find leaks easier
Contact Gallagher for more information how to monitor your water at www.gallaghersa.co.za, 011-974-4740, sales.za@gallagher.com.