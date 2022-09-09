Whether you farm big or small: ETG Logistics has the mechanisation answer you need

Whether you plough and plant from horizon to horizon, or just a small patch of green fodder or silage maize for your livestock, all farmers have one thing in common: they need reliable im­plements that meet their unique needs.

ETG Logistics (ETGL) offers several implements to provide exactly what you need. In their collection of brand names, you will surely find an imple­ment fit for your farm.

This distributor of farm implements has a large and growing footprint in Af­rica. In the three months after NAMPO Bothaville, in South Africa, there are already a host of developments between the seven brand names that form part of the larger group.

KragDag and other expos bring implements and farmers together

At another expo in South Africa, namely KragDag, ETGL made their appearance once again. “We like what the KragDag expo stands for: inde­pendence. Do something for yourself; don’t just sit and wait for others. This is a theme that also runs through the product ranges of ETGL,” explains Francois van Eeden, Marketing Lead for ETGL. “Whether it is a gigantic tractor for commercial farming or a small trac­tor for your smallholding, we have both and more. There are even motorcycles for getting around on the farm.” The distributor is a one-stop shop for all your farm’s mechanisation needs.

At their exhibition at KragDag, various implements were on show: Big tractors from Belarus, small, compact tractors from VST, implements from Shaktiman, quad bikes from TGB and ordinary motorcycles from TVS. Even a modified tuc-tuc from TVS with good carrying capacities for short distances representing the Falcon Gas brand — another member of the ETG group.

“For us, it is about providing tools that help you be independent. That’s why we’re here at the expo,” Francois explains.

Apart from KragDag 2022, they already have quite a few shows behind them for the year. During July there was the Chobe show in Botswana, and another show in Zambia. At the end of August, they were back in Botswana in Gabarone, and in September you can see them in Zimbabwe.

“This year, the compact tractors are more popular. The Shaktiman baler we have here is available at a special price of R170 000 including VAT. We have also received a lot of orders for motorcycles.”

ETGL ensures that there are always experts at the shows to answer all your questions. “Farmers want to ask questions, so I have the respective brand heads here during the show. We respect our market — our farmers — and we ensure that we can offer them advice from the people who know the products best,” says Francois.

“We recognise a farmer as an agri­cultural businessman. He is an econo­mist, a strategist, a financier; he is a smart, practical thinker; he is a doer. This is who you have to be able to ac­commodate at a show.”

ETGL’s experts are at your service: They are Manhav Jadhu, Morne Tewitz, Francois van Eeden, Hans Greyling, Diyaksha Sebejan, Bray Hyland, and Brian Mumford.

From NAMPO to now

Since NAMPO in May, several traders have joined the group. “Our network has grown across Southern Africa. We have opened a branch in Zambia, we are in the process of opening a branch in Botswana, and we have appointed dealers in Zimbabwe. We are also involved in discussions with people in Mozambique,” says Francois.

“We are part of the Export Trading Group (ETG), which has existed since 1967. We have operations in 49 coun­tries, and we originated in agriculture, including things like fertiliser production and distribution. Kynoch fertiliser com­pany is also in the ETG stable. Through our fertiliser distribution points, for ex­ample in Zambia, the agri input branch­es can also bring in the mechanisation to deliver a complete presentation.”

According to Francois, one of the things that attracts people to ETGL’s brand names is the various offers within which you can protect your risks: “You do not put all your eggs in one basket. You have different imple­ments from reliable manufacturers that work for you.”

Traders who would like to become agri-handlers can sell anything from a plough, right through to a tractor. You can then supplement this with quad bikes as an additional income stream.

The yellow TVS King Kargo is specially designed for the sister brand, Falcon Gas.

On the horizon for ETGL

ETGL recently successfully completed their discussions with Ashok Leyland as well. The Indian manufacturer has agreed with ETG to be their distributor in six African countries. The first units were shipped, and arrived in South Africa in early August.

“Pick-ups, trucks and buses will soon be introduced to the public. The pick-up is one of a kind, with a car­rying capacity of two tonnes! Direct competitors cannot carry such loads. It remains within the gross vehicle mass limit of under 3,5 tonnes, which means that you do not need a heavy vehicle driving licence,” said Francois.

It also features new-generation diesel technology with a three-cylinder supercharged engine. “This has not been seen before! Farmers who wish to invest in these pick-ups can also purchase optional service plans.”

There are also trucks with a carrying capacity of between 4 and 20 tonnes on the horizon.

To find out more about ETG’s small, powerful and compact tools, as well as the wide variety of products they offer, visit their website at www.etgldistribution.com. Contact them at (+27)-65-138-4567 or send an e-mail to info@etgldistribution.com.