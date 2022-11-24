Weekly livestock report

CATTLE

Market feel:

Weaner prices increased slightly the past week due to higher demand and

lower supply and the moment. We are expecting similar weaner prices for the rest of this month and slightly higher prices at the start of December again. Slaughter prices can increase again towards the end of the year.

Price movements

Weaners – The price is 0.36% higher compared to the previous week, 0.64%

lower than a month ago and 8.71% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

A2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.41% lower compared to the previous week,

1.26% lower than a month ago and 10.68% higher than last year the same time.

Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

C2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.02% higher compared to the previous week, 0.87% higher than a month ago and 2.02% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

SHEEP

Market feel:

Supply stabilized while demand increased which resulted in slaughter prices to increase the past week. We are expecting slaughter prices to increase until the end of the year while lamb prices can stay sideways. In January both prices can come under pressure due to limited demand .

Price movements

Lambs – The price is 3.35% lower compared to the previous week, 2.70% lower than a month ago and 12.63% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

A2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.27% higher compared to the previous week, 5.06% higher than a month ago and 6.01% higher than last year the same time.

Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

C2/3 – The preliminary price is 1.22% lower compared to the previous week,

3.82% higher than a month ago and 0.73% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.

GOATS

Market feel:

Goat prices decreased the past week due to lower demand. Usually we dont see higher prices over the festive season which can mean that goat prices can stay in a downward trend at least until the end of March’23. In April higher demand can support these prices again.

Price movements

Large – The price is 4.48% lower compared to the previous week, 6.42%

higher than a month ago and 16.24% higher than last year the same time.

Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming

week.

Small – The price is 0.17% lower compared to the previous week,

0.58% lower than a month ago and 5.86% higher than last year the same

time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the

coming week.

Ewes – The price is 10.56% lower compared to the previous week, 18.20%

lower than a month ago and 11.24% lower than last year the same time.

Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming

week.

PORK

Market feel:

Higher demand and extremely high import parity prices resulted in the local prices to increase the past week. Based on seasonal trends, we are expecting prices to increase towards the end of the year due to higher import parity prices and higher local demand. Lower global supplies are

keeping prices on a higher level.

Price movements

Baconers – The preliminary price is 1.95% higher compared to the previous week, 16.56% higher than a month ago and 27.88% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.

Porkers – The preliminary price is 0.89% lower compared to the previous week, 11.67% higher than a month ago and 21.10% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.

POULTRY

Market feel:

The local frozen and fresh prices increased the past week on the back of higher demand and higher import parity prices last week. Traditionally we see these prices increase towards the end of the year and the price may therefore trend upwards over the next two months. The import parity prices also increased which could keep local prices on an upward trend.

Price movements

Frozen– The price decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous week, is 2.81% higher than a month ago and 10.67% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

Fresh – The price is 0.30% higher compared to the previous week, 3.50% higher than a month ago and 10.88% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

IQF – The price is 0.32% higher compared to the previous week, 3.18% higher than a month ago and 13.52% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

FEED

Price movements

Maize– The yellow maize price is 1.27% lower compared to the previous week, 3.37% lower than a month ago and 38.73% higher than last year the same time.

Sunflower – The price is 0.64% lower compared to the previous week, 3.35% higher than a month ago and 9.73% higher than last year the same time.

Soy meal (48% cif) – The price is 3.53% lower compared to the previous week, 8.32% lower than a month ago and 15.81% higher than last year the same time.

Lucerne (supreme quality) – The price is 0% higher compared to last week, 3.33% higher than a month ago and 96.83% higher than last year the same time.

Source: AMT Weekly Livestock report