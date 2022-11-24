in Articles, Stock and game farming

Weekly livestock report

Photo: AMT Livestock report

CATTLE

Market feel:

Weaner prices increased slightly the past week due to higher demand and
lower supply and the moment. We are expecting similar weaner prices for the rest of this month and slightly higher prices at the start of December again. Slaughter prices can increase again towards the end of the year.

Price movements

Weaners – The price is 0.36% higher compared to the previous week, 0.64%
lower than a month ago and 8.71% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.
A2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.41% lower compared to the previous week,
1.26% lower than a month ago and 10.68% higher than last year the same time.
Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.
C2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.02% higher compared to the previous week, 0.87% higher than a month ago and 2.02% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

SHEEP

Market feel:

Supply stabilized while demand increased which resulted in slaughter prices to increase the past week. We are expecting slaughter prices to increase until the end of the year while lamb prices can stay sideways. In January both prices can come under pressure due to limited demand .

Price movements

Lambs – The price is 3.35% lower compared to the previous week, 2.70% lower than a month ago and 12.63% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.
A2/3 – The preliminary price is 0.27% higher compared to the previous week, 5.06% higher than a month ago and 6.01% higher than last year the same time.
Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.
C2/3 – The preliminary price is 1.22% lower compared to the previous week,
3.82% higher than a month ago and 0.73% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.

GOATS

Market feel:

Goat prices decreased the past week due to lower demand. Usually we dont see higher prices over the festive season which can mean that goat prices can stay in a downward trend at least until the end of March’23. In April higher demand can support these prices again.

Price movements

Large – The price is 4.48% lower compared to the previous week, 6.42%
higher than a month ago and 16.24% higher than last year the same time.
Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming
week.
Small – The price is 0.17% lower compared to the previous week,
0.58% lower than a month ago and 5.86% higher than last year the same
time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the
coming week.
Ewes – The price is 10.56% lower compared to the previous week, 18.20%
lower than a month ago and 11.24% lower than last year the same time.
Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming
week.

PORK

Market feel:

Higher demand and extremely high import parity prices resulted in the local prices to increase the past week. Based on seasonal trends, we are expecting prices to increase towards the end of the year due to higher import parity prices and higher local demand. Lower global supplies are
keeping prices on a higher level.

Price movements

Baconers – The preliminary price is 1.95% higher compared to the previous week, 16.56% higher than a month ago and 27.88% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.
Porkers – The preliminary price is 0.89% lower compared to the previous week, 11.67% higher than a month ago and 21.10% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming weeks.

POULTRY

Market feel:

The local frozen and fresh prices increased the past week on the back of higher demand and higher import parity prices last week. Traditionally we see these prices increase towards the end of the year and the price may therefore trend upwards over the next two months. The import parity prices also increased which could keep local prices on an upward trend.

Price movements

Frozen– The price decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous week, is 2.81% higher than a month ago and 10.67% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
Fresh – The price is 0.30% higher compared to the previous week, 3.50% higher than a month ago and 10.88% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
IQF – The price is 0.32% higher compared to the previous week, 3.18% higher than a month ago and 13.52% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

FEED

Price movements

Maize– The yellow maize price is 1.27% lower compared to the previous week, 3.37% lower than a month ago and 38.73% higher than last year the same time.
Sunflower – The price is 0.64% lower compared to the previous week, 3.35% higher than a month ago and 9.73% higher than last year the same time.
Soy meal (48% cif) – The price is 3.53% lower compared to the previous week, 8.32% lower than a month ago and 15.81% higher than last year the same time.
Lucerne (supreme quality) – The price is 0% higher compared to last week, 3.33% higher than a month ago and 96.83% higher than last year the same time.

Source: AMT Weekly Livestock report

BREAKING NEWS: Free Tractor Operator Training with Every New John Deere Tractor Purchased

in News

Weekly Livestock Report: 4 October 2021

146 Views 1 Comment

Beef

Market feel:

Demand is staying on a higher level which is supporting prices that remain relatively stable on a higher level. However, weaner prices trended upward the past week due to lower supplies. It is still expected that this price can continue to trend upward as we move closer to the end of the year. A and C grade prices can remain on a sideways/upward trend as we move towards the end of the year.

Price movements

Weaners

  • The price is 0.06% higher compared to the previous week, 1.93% higher than a month ago and 2.20% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.
    A2/3
  • The price is 0.01% lower compared to the previous week, 0.17% lower than a month ago and 6.37% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
    C2/3
  • The price is 0.09% higher compared to the previous week, 1.02% higher than a month ago and 8.56% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

Mutton

Market feel:

There is still resistance towards high prices at the moment from consumers, which coupled with higher expected supply of lambs has added to the pressure on prices. However, demand is picking up for feeder lambs with suppliers getting ready for the December market. Slaughter prices are likely to stay under pressure due to low demand.

Price movements

Lambs

  • The price is 1.68% higher compared to the previous week, 0.48% lower than a month ago and 0.19% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
    A2/3
  • The price is 0.53% lower compared to the previous week, 5.69% lower than a month ago and 3.27% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
    C2/3
  • The price is 1.26% lower compared to the previous week, 4.60% lower than a month ago and 3.21% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Goats

Market feel:

Prices are extremely high at the moment due to limited supply and demand that remains on a higher level. The recent drought towards the western production areas resulted in lower than usual herd and slaughter numbers. Based on seasonality, these prices can gradually start to decrease as there is some resistance towards higher prices at the moment.

Price movements

Large

  • The price is 1.57% higher compared to the previous week, 2.59% higher than a month ago and 11.58% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
    Small
  • The price is 5.08% higher compared to the previous week,
    0.15% higher than a month ago and 0.24% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.
    Ewes
  • The price is 1.22% higher compared to the previous week, 4.11% lower than a month ago and 3.00% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Pork

Market feel:

Supply levels remained constant while the weaker exchange rate supported the local pricethe past week. Based on seasonality, an upward price trend is expected over the next fewmonths.

Price movements

Baconers

The price is 0.33% higher compared to the previous week, 1.21% higher than a month ago and 6.59% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Porkers

The price is 1.68% higher compared to the previous week, 3.52% higher than a month ago and 9.76% lower than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Poultry

Market feel:

Demand increased the past week, which coupled with a weaker exchange rate and higher import parity prices resulted in an increase in local prices last week. Based on seasonality, the upward price trend is likely to continue until the end of the year especially considering higher import prices and a weaker exchange rate.

Price movements

Frozen

The price is 0.00% lower compared to the previous week, 0.89% higher than a month ago and 12.90% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Fresh

The price is 1.33% higher compared to the previous week, 2.01% higher than a month ago and 18.28% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend downward over the coming week.

IQF

The price is 0.28% lower compared to the previous week, 0.17% higher than a month ago and 16.63% higher than last year the same time. Based on historic trends, the price can trend upward over the coming week.

Source: AMT Weekly Livestock Report

