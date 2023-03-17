Wat is warehouse racking and how Jungheinrich can help optimize your storage space

Warehouse racking is a system of shelving units that are designed to maximize the use of vertical space in a warehouse. This type of storage system is essential for businesses that deal with large amounts of inventory and need to organize their products efficiently.

One of the most significant advantages of warehouse racking is that it allows you to store more products in a smaller area. This is because the shelves are built vertically, taking advantage of the height of the building. This type of storage also enables you to access your products easily, as each shelf is accessible and can be used for diverse types of products.

There are many different types of warehouse racking available, each designed to meet specific storage needs. Some of the most common types of racking include:

Pallet Racking

Pallet racking – this type of racking is designed to store pallets of goods. It is the most common type of racking and is used by many businesses that store large, bulky items.

Cantilever Racking

Cantilever racking – is ideal for storing long, awkward items such as pipes, timber or steel bars. Cantilever racking is designed with arms that extend out from the frame, allowing you to store products of varying lengths.

Drive-in Racking with Jungheinrich ETV reach truck

Drive-in racking – is designed for high-density storage. It works by allowing forklifts to drive into the racking to retrieve products. Drive-in racking is ideal for businesses that have a large volume of the same product.

Dynamic Racking

Push-back racking – is designed to make the most of limited space. It works by allowing pallets to be stored on inclined rails, which move backward as new pallets are added.

Choosing the right type of racking for your business depends on the products you store, the size of your warehouse, and your specific storage needs.

In conclusion, warehouse racking is an essential storage solution for businesses that need to organize large amounts of inventory. It allows you to maximize your storage space, access your products easily, and increase efficiency in your warehouse operations. By choosing the right type of racking, you can optimize your warehouse space and ensure your products are stored safely and securely.

For the video link click here

For the website link click here