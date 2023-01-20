Volkswagen Group South Africa honoured as Top Employer for 12th year in a row

In recognition of their continued efforts to provide a thriving work environment for employees, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has been identified as a Top Employer for 2023.

VWSA has received this certification for the 12th consecutive year in 2023.

The Top Employer title is an internationally recognised certification from the Top Employers Institute, which is awarded in recognition of employers around the world that provide excellent conditions for their employees. Included in the considerations are the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, continuous improvement and to developing talent within the organisation.

The list of Top Employers for 2023 was announced on Tuesday 17 January. A total of 2 052 companies worldwide were certified as Top Employers, including 128 recipients from South Africa.

Criteria for the certification range from digitalisation initiatives, talent management, learning and development initiatives, company culture, employee wellbeing, reward and recognition initiatives, values, diversity and integrity. Following an intensive audit, VWSA scored above the benchmark standard for the certification in various criteria.

“To be named a Top Employer is an honour; to receive this stamp of approval for 12 years in a row means we are making continuous progress in providing an enabling work environment,” said Russell Coleman, HR Director at VWSA. “We have actively used the insights gained from Top Employer to continuously improve our offering to employees in our efforts to help them grow and develop.”