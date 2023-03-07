in Articles, Mechanisation

Vitamech: Superior precision – enormous capacity

Tempo L 8-24

PowerShoot technology

  • Full control of the seed all the way down to the soil. 
  • – Not effected by outside influences.
  • High-speed singulators.

Stop wheel ensures:

  • Seed-to-soil contact.
  • Moisture access.
  • Seeding depth.

Highest planting precision in the industry

  • Maximises the yield potential.
  • No precision losses.

The value of high-speed planting

  • When timing is everything.
  • Increased field efficiency.
  • One planter instead of two.

Full control of the planting output

  • Electrical individual row units.
  • Lowers input costs.

Wide range of crops – maximises profitability

  • One machine – multiple crops.
  • TKW from 3-500g.

Heavy-duty Tempo row unit

  • Up to 325kg coulter pressure.
  • No-till, min-till, full-till.

High capacity fertiliser metering

  • Up to 350kg/ha at 15km/h.
  • Sectional row shut off.

Impressive depth control

  • Hydraulic wing pressure.
  • Excellent contour following.

E-Control – New generation control system

  • User friendly.
  • Fully portable – WiFi connection.
  • App solution always up to date.
  • ISOBUS Task controller compatible GPS Sectional control and variable rate.

The World-record planter – 502.05ha in 24 hours.

  • Hungary April 2017
  • Machine: Tempo L 16
  • Planting speed: 20-22km/h.
  • Planting depth precision: +/- 0.5cm.
  • Doubles: 0.35 %.
  • Skips: 1.21 %.
  • Coefficient of variation: 24.3 %.

Long lasting performance

  • Heavy-duty design and components.
  • Swedish steel.
  • Maintenance-free row unit.

