Vitamech: Superior precision – enormous capacity

PowerShoot technology
- Full control of the seed all the way down to the soil.
- – Not effected by outside influences.
- High-speed singulators.
Stop wheel ensures:
- Seed-to-soil contact.
- Moisture access.
- Seeding depth.
Highest planting precision in the industry
- Maximises the yield potential.
- No precision losses.
The value of high-speed planting
- When timing is everything.
- Increased field efficiency.
- One planter instead of two.
Full control of the planting output
- Electrical individual row units.
- Lowers input costs.
Wide range of crops – maximises profitability
- One machine – multiple crops.
- TKW from 3-500g.
Heavy-duty Tempo row unit
- Up to 325kg coulter pressure.
- No-till, min-till, full-till.
High capacity fertiliser metering
- Up to 350kg/ha at 15km/h.
- Sectional row shut off.
Impressive depth control
- Hydraulic wing pressure.
- Excellent contour following.
E-Control – New generation control system
- User friendly.
- Fully portable – WiFi connection.
- App solution always up to date.
- ISOBUS Task controller compatible GPS Sectional control and variable rate.
The World-record planter – 502.05ha in 24 hours.
- Hungary April 2017
- Machine: Tempo L 16
- Planting speed: 20-22km/h.
- Planting depth precision: +/- 0.5cm.
- Doubles: 0.35 %.
- Skips: 1.21 %.
- Coefficient of variation: 24.3 %.
Long lasting performance
- Heavy-duty design and components.
- Swedish steel.
- Maintenance-free row unit.