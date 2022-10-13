Valley irrigation solutions – invest in your future with the brand trusted to last for generations

Invest in your future

Whether you’re installing irrigation equipment for the first time, replacing an aging pivot or upgrading your current equipment, there’s no question that it’s a big investment – and a significant commitment. Determining exactly what you need is crucial to the way you farm.

So how do you decide what to buy?

You want to make decisions that improve your yield and bottom line. Valley® Irrigation is here to provide you with the equipment and technology you need to achieve maximum productivity and profitability. No matter your field size or budget, we have the best irrigation solution for you.

A solution that will last for generations.

Valley Irrigation Dealers:

• Undergo extensive product training

• Provide fast, reliable service

• Have the most extensive network and the most responsive, factory-trained technicians

• Work on all brands of irrigation equipment

Valley® Irrigation Technology:

• Smart irrigation solutions from Valley offer the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities available.

• Valley 365® – Single sign-on connected crop management to help you produce greater yields while using fewer water, energy and labor resources.

• BaseStation3™ – the industry-best, on-premises remote management solution for areas where connectivity is substandard.

Valley Center Pivots, Corners and Linears:

• Outperform other brands under all field conditions in independent tests

• Are chosen by more growers than any other brand

• Are precision engineered and customized for each individual field

One of the most important decisions you will make is selecting a dealer. Your Valley Dealer won’t disappear when the sale is final. He’ll be there in the field with you when you need him.

Please contact Valley Sales at

+27 60 076 7253,

or send an email to marketingmea@valmont.com.