Valley® Gensets keep your operation running when there is no electricity

Valley® is the founder of the entire pivot irrigation industry. We have helped generations of growers to overcome watering challenges with the most durable machines and the most reliable technology available. Our passion for agriculture is clearly seen in the numerous solutions we have created to help growers in every aspect of their operations.

It therefore comes as no surprise that we have also established ways to help growers, to generate electricity, which is becoming more crucial under current circumstances. We have Ag Solar by Valley® – offering solar solutions to growers and Valley Diesel-Powered Gensets®, that we will focus on in this article. Valley® Gensets come with a 12 month warranty and are approved by the highest quality standards. Each Genset is assembled on order to ensure

that you are getting the best quality product for your investment.

Diesel-powered generators from Valley® Irrigation are ideal to meet the water application needs of farms utilizing irrigation machines, including all ancillary products, such as pumps. These reliable generators are capable of working as a farms’ main electrical source, or as a standby unit where the main electrical supply is weak or unreliable.

The ratings range from 9 kVA to 500 kVA, and even units available in a trailer-mounted configuration. Other key features include a durable design and the ability to handle overloads of up to 300% during start-up.

Prime power

These ratings are applicable for supplying continuous electrical power (at variable load) as an alternative to commercially purchased power. 10% overload power is available for 1 hour out of 12 hours of continuous operation.

Standby power

These ratings are applicable for supplying continuous electrical power (at variable load) in the event of a utility power failure. No overload is permitted on these ratings.

Motor starting

The permissible overloads are 300% for 20 seconds, 50% for 2 minutes and 10% for 1 hour out of every 6 hours of operation.

Standard reference conditions

Output ratings are presented at 25 °C air inlet temperature, barometric pressure 100k Pa, relative humidity 30%.

These generating sets are designed to operate at high ambient temperatures (up to 55 °C), humidity (up to 99%) and higher altitudes.

Benefits

Minimise downtime

Improve water efficiency

Remotely monitor and control your system via Crop Link® – a smart irrigation solution from Valley®

