Unleash Real Adventure: All new Mahindra Scorpio-N on an expedition for real adventure!

A group of South Africans have taken up the challenge of a lifetime to Unleash the Power of N. Their challenge? To visit seven of the natural wonders of Southern Africa behind the wheel of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

This adventure is the third of a trilogy of adventures that Mahindra created to welcome a range of new models, including the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

In each instalment, a group of adventurers took different vehicles to unique and exciting destinations, while filming their experience.

The first saw Mahindra trek across some of Southern Africa’s most challenging terrain in the new Pik Up Karoo Dusk, Karoo Dawn and Karoo Storm. The film, which features these three Pik Ups, the country that inspired their creation and their adventures has since found wide acclaim in Mahindra markets across the world.

In the second adventure, a group of friends challenged each other to participate in some of the many outdoor experiences that they could find in the Western Cape, all behind the wheel of the brand-new Mahindra XUV700. In this series, the XUV700 became the vehicle that allowed them to Explore Active Living.

The third, and perhaps most ambitious adventure yet, a formidable team of adventurers will seek to conquer some of the best adventure wonder routes in Southern Africa. All of these routes will be driven in the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

It is no coincidence that the Scorpio-N would be the star of the third and final instalment of the adventure series, having recently launched to the South Africa public in the Western Cape.

This all-new, built from the ground up model has been improved to an exponential level, to Power of N with its unmissable design, thrilling performance, intuitive safety, capability for everyone and its sophisticated technology and comfort. Packed with state-of-the-art engineering with its double wishbone front suspension, Pentalink rear suspension, mechanical rear differential lock and electronic brake locking differentials, the Scorpio-N is the perfect body on frame SUV built for personal exploration and adventure. And at the heart of the 4×4 models lies the 4XPLOR terrain response system which will turn any novice to a confident and seasoned 4×4 driver on any terrain.

In this third adventure, the team starts their journey starts their journey on the world-famous landscape and breath-taking vistas of Richtersveld. Their adventures have been captured in the first episode, which will be aired on the Mahindra YouTube platform from this week. The series continues for six more episodes covering other famous part of Southern Africa, including South Africa’s longest 4×4 trail, the Namakwa Eco Trial. It will also pass through the Kalahari and Africa’s Kingdom in the Sky, Lesotho.

The team this week find themselves taking on Moolmanshoek in the Free State. This popular 4×4 destination offers large granite outcrops, steep ravines, and such narrow paths that the off-road guide travels on horseback ahead of the vehicles and often provide his guidance to the drivers through the sunroof of the descending Scorpio-Ns. After completing the Moolmanshoek adventure, the team still plans to cross a part of the Namib desert, the oldest desert in the world, before heading to Lesotho.

To find out more of the adventures, fans can follow the expedition on YouTube and other various social media channels, by visiting:

• Website: http://mahindra.co.za/scorpion4realadventure

• Facebook: Mahindra Adventure SA

• Instagram: MahindraAdvSA

• Twitter: MahindraAdvSA

• YouTube: Mahindra South Africa

