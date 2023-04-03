Ultranexus is a specialist imports and distribution company based in Cape Town South Africa. Ultranexus are the exclusive local distributor for world-renowned brands such as Pulsar, Earmor, Acebeam and Bresser.

Pulsar, the leaders of innovation, has established itself as the premier global provider of thermal imaging, digital day & night vision devices. With its cutting[1]edge technology and best in class build quality, it has earned its reputation as the top worldwide brand in the field of night vision. Pulsar offers the widest range of monocular, binocular, and rifle scopes on the market with flagship models like the Merger XP50 Pro LRF setting the bar worldwide for image quality. These devices not only provide the upper hand for hunting but are also an enourmous advan[1]tage for agricultural security from theft as well as safety of livestock from threats such as jackals or bushpigs.

Earmor, with its best-in-class electronic hearing protection, manufactures elec[1]tronic earmuffs and electronic in ear earplugs that protect your hearing while providing a comfortable fit. These devices reduce noise levels while still allowing you to hear important sounds, such as voices and commands during gun fire. This impressive line of products are used in a broad range of markets including sports shooting, law enforcement, and military.

Bresser, is a globally recognized brand based in Germany that is renowned for its superior quality, reliability, and excellent price-to-performance ratio. From astronomy to optics, photography and weather stations, their mission is to equip individuals, whether they are beginners or professionals, with the tools they need to embark on their own unique journey of discovery.

Acebeam, one of the world’s leaders in LED flashlights and headlamps, offer an incredibly wide range of high qaulity outdoor and tactical flashlights. The new Acebeam X75 flashlight, the flagship of the Acebeam range, is a high-powered device with a maximum output of 80,000 lumens, making it ideal for outdoor, security, search and rescue and load-shedding purposes. Acebeam also offer everyday carry, tactical, weapon mounted and search and rescue flashlights of the highest quality.