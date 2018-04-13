Treat your Cruiser at N1 4×4

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

A farmer and his Land Cruiser are inseparable. That’s why it’s necessary to spoil your faithful workhorse every now and then with accessories and enhancements to make farming even more enjoyable. N1 4×4 is your all-encompassing Toyota utility store that also sells new and used spare parts. Their technicians are ready to rebuild your engine and enable it to pull that heavy trailer with ease or to drag a stuck tractor out of the mud in an instant.

These Cruiser specialists were on their post at NAMPO this year.

“I think NAMPO is a very good marketing opportunity that we should use every year. You cannot afford not to be here,” says Schalk van Jaarsveld, Sales Manager of N1 4×4. “NAMPO enables us to meet people that we did not know – people from far-off places such as the Northern Cape and even from abroad. This year, our strategy was to sell DIY (Do-it-yourself) packages to farmers. It received a lot of attention. ”

N1 4×4’s flagship D4D engine package, replacing the 4.2D engine with a doughty 3.0 litre D4D Hilux engine, is also very popular. The N1 4×4’s Land Cruiser clothing range, consisting of hats, shirts and T-shirts, remains a major attraction among the farmers.

N1 4×4 is ready to provide your Cruiser with spare parts. Call 012-545-0200 or e-mail info@n14x4.co.za for more details.