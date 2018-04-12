There are ordinary tractors… and then there is FENDT

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Much excitement was caused by the Fendt 1000 Vario tractor series since its launch in May by BHBW South Africa (formerly Barloworld Agriculture) at NAMPO. And no wonder, because such a genial combination of tractor technology has never been seen before in South Africa.

The Fendt 1000 Vario (291 to 380 kW) is a conventional wheel tractor series, but there is nothing conventional to it. This is thanks to pioneering technology that takes performance and fuel economy to a new level.

The heart of these tractors is the VarioDrive – the first tractor transmission in the world to make independent four wheel drive possible. This ensures the ideal torque distribution to the front and rear axles. Torque is automatically distributed to the wheels with the best traction, which eliminates power hop and reduces the turning circle by 10%.

VarioDrive is also the way the tractor transfers up to 380 kW to the ground, to which its six massive wheels (the flagship Fendt 1050 Vario’s rear tyres are almost 2,35 metres in diameter) contribute.

With VarioDrive, Fendt continues to build on its Vario transmission, which has been the standard for continuously changing transmissions in agriculture since 1995. More than 250 000 Vario transmissions have already been manufactured by Fendt.

The Fendt 1000 Vario is also the first tractor of which all power consuming components (from the 12,4 litre six cylinder MAN engine and VarioDrive transmission to the fan and hydraulic system) were designed according to a comprehensive low high torque at low engine revolutions principle called Fendt iD. The result is extremely low fuel consumption.

Maximum torque of 2 400 Nm is maintained from 1 100 to 1 500 revolutions per minute. Maximum power output and torque, as well as the lowest specific fuel consumption, is achieved at just over 1 400 rpm and maintained thanks to the VarioDrive transmission that automatically adjusts the operating speed according to the conditions. Therefore, the engine constantly operates at optimal revolutions at ground speeds from 200 m/h to 40 km/h , thus reducing fuel consumption per hectare and extending service life of the engine and other components.

The engine is cooled by an outside fan powered by its own hydrostatic motor. It is designed to work in temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius. This will save even more energy.

Important for local farmers, the hydraulic flow can be increased to 430 litres per minute for special applications, with two independent hydraulic circuits delivering 220 litres and 210 litres respectively.

The full range of Fendt tractors is available with power output from 51 kW to 380 kW. In South Africa, BHBW will initially focus on providing five versions: the Fendt 1000 Vario (291 – 380 kW), Fendt 900 Vario (199 – 243 kW), Fendt 800 Vario (162 – 206 kW), Fendt 700 Vario (94 – 162 kW), as well as a special series for vines and orchards, the Fendt 200 Vario V (51 – 81 kW). All these tractors are equipped with the Vario transmission.

Tractors are specified and built in the Fendt factory in Marktoberdorf, Germany, according to individual needs. For example, in the 1000 Vario range, there is a choice between 300 technologically advanced options, to ensure that the end product perfectly meets the requirements of the farmer.

Fendt is supplied and supported directly by BHBW, the joint venture between Barloworld and the German group BayWa AG, which is also the world’s largest Fendt dealer. For more information, call Cornie Tosen of BHBW South Africa at 083-260-0215.