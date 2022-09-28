The ultimate in luxury camping – Bushwakka

Do you have a passion for the great outdoors and camping? If so, Bushwakka is the company to go to for all of your needs and wants related to the great outdoors.

“If you are in the market for a reliable, rugged, compact, off-road camping trailer, and you enjoy the outdoors, then look no further,” says Jasper Hewitt, Bushwakka, founder and CEO of Bushwakka Africa, “When taking a look at one of our award-winning Bushwakka Sundowner Evolution models, it is easy to understand why it has already won several awards both internationally and domestically.”

Bushwakka’s remarkable products are built around the concept of being self-sufficient and off the grid. They are renowned as reliable camping trailers, so they are a great way for two people to get away to an enjoyable time in the wild.

Jasper is dedicated to producing a product that is not only superior in quality, but also completely independent of the grid. Because it has its own hot water system, solar system, lithium batteries, refrigerator/freezer, and everything else you can think of, the Bushwakka is completely self-sufficient.

The new Sundowner Evo Off-Road Caravan.

I even has an indoor toilet, and an indoor basin to keep you camping in style and comfort for an extended period of time.

Bushwakka offers a wide variety of high-quality models, and can be customised to meet the specific requirements of every customer.

The advantages of the Bushwakka campers are:

They are designed to withstand the harsh climate and terrain of Africa. Over the years, customers’ suggestions have helped Bushwakka to fine-tune both their current and future product lines so that they never fail them when times are tough.

Excellent service for customers; helping customers is their main focus. They have perfected the art of customer satisfaction through years of experience and input from satisfied customers.

The company has been around for more than twenty years, so they have plenty of experience manufacturing trailers and off-road caravans, as well as other products related to the outdoor leisure industry.

They stand out from the competition because they produce only the highest quality goods possible; their years of experience have given them the knowledge that allows them to continually refine their processes and create ever-better products. Incorporate yourself into a community of people who share your passion for Bushwakka!

The interior and exterior of the Sundowner Evo model.

The new Sundowner Evo Off-Road Caravan

The Bushwakka Sundowner EVO adheres to the company’s philosophy of producing the lightest, toughest, and best products possible. The off-road camper features as standard equipment a chassis made of CR12 stainless steel, heavy-duty leaf springs, Safari gas shock absorbers, and a body made of stainless steel and aluminium.

For more information, please visit www.bushwakka.co.za and become part of the Bushwakka family.