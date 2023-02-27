The second-generation Amarok, which is proudly built in South Africa, will go on sale from Volkswagen dealers next month

The new Volkswagen Amarok will officially go on sale in South Africa on 18 March 2023.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sold over 830 000 units of the first-generation Amarok globally. The outgoing Volkswagen Amarok was launched in South Africa in 2010 and has sold 42 450 units in the local market to date.

The new Volkswagen Amarok, which was designed in Germany and Australia, will be built in South Africa. “As Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, we are proud that the new Amarok range, which consists of the single and double cab derivatives, will be built in our country and thus supporting the local economy,” said Mark Handley, Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

In South Africa, the new Volkswagen Amarok range will be available in the following trim lines: Amarok (base model), Life, Style, PanAmericana and the top-of the-range Aventura.



All new, yet typically Amarok; exterior highlights

At 5 350 mm, the new Amarok is 96 mm longer than its predecessor. A wheelbase of 3 270 mm represents an increase of 173 mm which provides more room, especially on the double cab’s second row of seats. The wheelbase has grown much more than the total length which also shortens the body overhangs and results in sharper proportions and improved off-road capability thanks to better approach and departure angles. The off-road capabilities of the Amarok are also enhanced by much greater wading depth which has increased to 800 mm (previously it was 500 mm).

The new Amarok is now unambiguously more expressive and even more impressive. The new, charismatic front section is a statement in itself. The straight and very upright bonnet with unambiguous Volkswagen DNA. The same applies to the bars running horizontally across the radiator grille with the concisely integrated LED headlights, which come as standard on all derivatives. The lights used on the Amarok PanAmericana and Amarok Aventura are the IQ.LIGHT LED headlights, which are new to the Amarok range. They provide interactive illumination and create an unmistakable light design. Below the transverse bars, the radiator grille unit merges depending on the version into a further horizontal level of the front section or – in the case of the PanAmericana and Aventura – into an X-shaped design. Embossed above the number plate holder of both top models is the word ‘Amarok’. To the left and right of it: the LED fog lights (included as standard on the Amarok Life and above).

A typical Amarok design feature is represented on the side by the half-round wheel arches. In contrast to many other bakkies, the upper termination of the wheel arches forms a practically straight line here rather than a circular one. The wings above the up to 21- inch alloy wheels also have a distinctive look and around the wheel arches are clad with robust plastic. The outer frame of the rear section is formed by the tail lights, which reach far into the silhouette. In the PanAmericana and Aventura versions they are in a C-shaped design and LED as standard.



Ample room in the loading bay for payloads of up to 1.16 tonnes The new Amarok is strikingly spacious in the load bed. As was the case on the predecessor model, the load bed between the wheel arches has enough room for a Euro pallet loaded in sideways. The single cab model can even take two pallets loaded in sideways. The cargo load is strapped down via eye rings integrated into the load bed, which can each take a load of up to 500 kilograms. In line with this high load capability, the maximum payload has increased from a tonne to 1.16 tonnes. Cargo in the load bed can also be secured using an electrically operated roll cover. This roll cover can be opened and closed from the load bed itself, from inside the vehicle or by remote control via the vehicle key. The new Amarok has an impressive maximum towing capacity of over 3 tonnes. The Amarok also has a new range of wheel options (starting from 16-inch up to 21-inch) and for the first time ever, the bakkie will, depending on the derivative, also be sold with ex-factory all-terrain tyres for 17 and

18-inch alloy wheels.

High-quality Volkswagen interior for professional tasks

With its intuitive controls, digital cockpit and tablet-style infotainment display, the new Amarok’s interior has a high-quality functional appearance. The new digital cockpit and a vertically- aligned display unit with a 10 or 12-inch screen, offers a better view and extensive control options. With its self-explanatory and digital displays, the interior has been configured in a very functional and high-quality way. The spectrum of display units is made up of digital 8.0-inch or 12-inch instruments and a modern touchscreen in tablet format for the infotainment system ranging from 10-inch to 12- inch. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also implemented a mix of digital functions and ergonomically configured buttons and/or push/rotary switches in the Amarok that are intuitive to use. The infotainment system’s volume and four-wheel drive system’s settings are, for instance, controlled via such hard keys. Dependent on the specification, these both robust and premium-looking features are framed in aluminium.

New driver assistance systems make driving more effortless

The new Amarok model range comes equipped with a multitude of new driver assistance systems; some of which will be found in the new Amarok range for the first time. Modern driver assistance



systems across the range include: Area view 360° camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear traffic alert, electronic parking brake, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Assist, Park Assist, Light Assist, Evasive Steering and Front Assist. Up to six different driving profiles (Drive Modes) assist the driver in a variety of situations – for instance, when driving on slippery surfaces or on demanding off-road terrain.

New Volkswagen Amarok trim lines in South Africa

The new Amarok range is available in the following trim lines: Amarok (Single Cab and Double Cab base models), Life, Style, PanAmericana and the top-of the-range Aventura.

Amarok Single Cab: Workhorse

The new Amarok Single Cab is available in the following derivatives: Amarok Single Cab 2.0 TDI 110kW (Low Rider) 5-speed manual, Amarok Single Cab 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual and Amarok Single Cab 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual.

Standard features in the Amarok single cab include 16-inch steel wheels, 17-inch Combra alloy wheels, trailer hitch and rear differential lock (available in the Amarok Single Cab 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 and Amarok Single Cab 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION only), full size steel spare wheel, LED headlights and halogen taillights, driver/passenger/side/curtain airbags, Bluetooth connectivity including wireless App-Connect, 10-inch Colour touch-screen infotainment screen, electronically foldable side mirrors, multi- function steering wheel and front centre armrest. A trailer hitch is also standard on all 125kW model derivatives.

Amarok Double Cab: Basic Features

The base Amarok Double Cab is available in the following derivatives: Amarok 2.0 TDI 110kW 5-speed manual, Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual and Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual.

In addition to the standard features in the Amarok Single Cab range, the Amarok Double Cab comes further equipped with all-terrain tyres, side steps, driver knee airbag, Park Distance Control (rear), rear view camera and cruise control.



New Amarok Life: Comfort

The New Amarok Life is available in the following derivatives: Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual, Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual, Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed auto and Amarok Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto.

In addition to standard features in the Amarok Double Cab range, the Amarok Life also come standard with 17-inch Combra alloy wheels (standard on the 2.0 TDI 125kW models), 18-inch Amadora alloy wheels, full size alloy spare wheel and seat heating (standard on the 2.0 TDI 154kW model), power tailgate lock, Park Distance Control (front), leather multi-function steering wheel, seat height adjustment for front passenger, lumbar support adjustment in the front seats, cabin carpet floor covering, rubber floor mats, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic parking brake and privacy windows.

New Amarok Style: Comfort and design

The new Amarok Style is available in the following derivatives: Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto, Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package), Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto and Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package).

In addition to standard features in the Amarok Life, the Amarok Style is further equipped with the following standard features; 18-inch Amadora alloy wheels (standard on all 2.0 TDI 154kW and 3.0 V6 184kW models), 20-inch Bendigo alloy wheels, load bed liner, tonneau cover and cargo management system (standard on the Comfort Package), side steps, chrome tubular styling bar, high beam light assist, multi-collision break system, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, tyre pressure monitor, USB port integrated into rear view mirror, 230V power socket inverter, mobile inductive charging, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, Savona leather seats, front heated seats, ambient lighting, 12-inch diagonal colour touch-screen infotainment system, 12-inch active info display, carpet floor mats and keyless entry and push button start.



New Amarok PanAmericana: Off-road and design

The new Amarok PanAmericana is available in the following derivatives: Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto, Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package), Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto and Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package).

In addition to standard features in the Amarok Style, the Amarok PanAmericana also comes standard with black painted 18-inch Amadora alloy wheels (standard on all 2.0 TDI 154kW and 3.0 V6 184kW models), 20-inch Bendigo alloy wheels, electric roller cover for the load bed and cargo management system (standard on the Comfort Package), IQ.Light LED headlights, LED tail lights, side steps, improved suspension, black tubular styling bar, silver roof rails, metal underbody protection, load box bed liner, rear cross traffic alert, Park Assist, Front Assist including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Area View 360° camera, Fatigue detection, Evasive Steering, Blind spot monitoring, Harmon Kardon sound system, Discover Media navigation system, Cricket leather seats and rubber floor mats.

New Amarok Aventura: Lifestyle and design

The top of the range derivative in the Amarok model line-up is the Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto.

In addition to the standard features in the Amarok PanAmericana, the Aventura also comes standard with chrome finishes (mirrors, door handles and side steps), 21-inch Varberg alloy wheels, body colour sports bar, electric roller cover for the load bed and premium carpet floor mats.

The only optional feature available in the new Amarok range are the exterior paint colours. The new Amarok model range is available in the following exterior colours: Clear White, Midnight Black, Bright Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Red, Bright Beige and Mid Blue.



Four diesel engines and new 10-speed automatic transmission

In South Africa, the new Amarok will be available in four turbo diesel (TDI) engines. Qualities common to all engines are efficiency and high levels of torque. The base specification engine is a four- cylinder, 2.0-litre TDI delivering 110 kW. In terms of power output, the next engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI delivering 125 kW. At the third level, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be offering a four-cylinder TDI engine with 2.0 litres of cubic capacity and bi- turbocharging which develops 154 kW of power. The new top TDI engine is the 3.0-litre V6 which develops a power output of 184 kW.

All Amarok versions with a power output of 154kW and above will come standard with the new 10-speed automatic gearbox served via a shift-by-wire system. The new 10-speed gearbox replaces the

8-speed automatic transmission of the predecessor model. In addition, there will also be 5-and 6-speed manual gearboxes as well as a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2.0 TDI 110kW. The four-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual transmission produces 110kW of power with maximum torque of 350Nm. The top speed is 170km/h. Fuel consumption is 6.9 litres/100km.

2.0 TDI 125kW. The four-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual transmission produces 125kW of power with maximum torque of 405Nm. The top speed is 180km/h. Fuel consumption on the 2.0 TDI 125kW is 6.9 litres/100km. Fuel consumption on the 2.0 TDI 125kW with 4MOTION is 7.1 litres/100km and 7.7 litres/100km on the 2.0 TDI 6-speed automatic with 4MOTION.

2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION. This four-cylinder engine with a

10-speed automatic transmission produces 154kW of power with maximum torque of 500Nm. The top speed is 180km/h. Fuel consumption is 7.5 litres/100km.

3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION. The six-cylinder engine with a

10-speed automatic transmission produces 184kW of power with maximum torque of 600Nm. The top speed is 180km/h. Fuel consumption is 8.4 litres/100km.



Recommended Retail Price (VAT and emissions tax included):

Amarok 2.0 TDI 110kW 5-speed manual R599 000 Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual R650 500 Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual R721 500 Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual R683 500 Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual R738 000 Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed auto R760 000 Amarok Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R825 500 Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R900 000 Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) R919 500 Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R966 000 Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) R985 500 Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R987 000 Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) R1 017 000 Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R1 053 000 Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) R1 083 000 Amarok Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto R1 105 000

As a further value offering to customers, the new Volkswagen Amarok now comes standard with a 4-year/ 120 000km warranty, a 5-year/ 100 000km EasyDrive Maintenance Plan and a 6-year anti- corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

The new Amarok Single Cab retail is planned to start in Q2 2023. Pricing for the Amarok Single Cab range will be available closer to the retail date.