The new 6-cylinder on the block: The John Deere 6140B CAB Tractor

The 6140B Cab Tractor is equipped with the proven John Deere 6-Cylinder Turbo Charged Tier III engine, incorporating the latest John Deere engine technology. This tractor boasts with 140hp (103 kW) of rated power. The 6140B is the preferred answer to customer needs in grain, hay and forage, sugar cane, timber, and highvalue crop production systems.

John Deere Africa Middle East recently introduced their 6140B Cab Tractor as an addition to the current 6B model line-up. All farmers can benefit from the versatility of this machine, especially those working in primary operations.

What makes the 6140B Cab Tractor different from the current 6B line-up?

To date, the 6B series was only available with a 4-cylinder, 4.5-litre engine. The new 6140B Cab model is the first to be equipped with a more powerful 6-cylinder engine, which incorporates an electronically controlled high-pressure common rail fuel injection system, intercooler, and heavy-duty PowerCore™ air filter system. Thus, optimised fuel efficiency, immediate torque response, and supreme engine reliability are all advantages of this state-of-theart engine technology.

Moreover, this high-quality and well-balanced heavy-duty tractor can execute any application ranging from heavy tillage, planting, spraying, spreading, mowing, baling, and material handling to transport work, providing peace of mind for your farming operation. This machine can also accommodate implements such as rippers, speed discs, field cultivators, 8-row planters, and sprayers.

Transmission options

Available in a Standard and Deluxe model, the 6140B Cab Tractor comes equipped with either a 12F/4R TSS 40 km/h transmission with a wet clutch; or a 24F/12R TSS 40 km/h transmission with Hi-Lo, PowerReverser™ and wet clutch. This allows customers to choose the tractor solution that best fits their farming needs.

Adding to the versatility offered by the two transmissions options, optimised performance and efficiency are further enhanced by the heavy-duty CAT II 3-point hitch with 5 400 kg hitch lift capacity, three SCVs with 200-bar open centre constant flow hydraulics, and a 540/100 rpm reversible PTO.

What more can you expect from the 6140B?

Tailored upgrades

The 6B’s modern cab makes your working environment more pleasant and efficient. The new PowerReverser™ function combined with a tiltable and telescopic steering column, high-performance air conditioning and suspended seat, makes every minute in this cab tractor an enjoyable experience.

Right balance and full flexibility

Correct weight distribution and flexible ballasting are essential for maximum power transfer and efficient working. The 6B dimensions, structural chassis, wheelbase, and ballasting flexibilities make this universal tractor series a trusted option for any job application.

Easy operation

The electrohydraulic PTO switch provides fingertip control for engagement and disengagement.

Power Reverser Efficiency

With the PowerReverser™ function, travel direction changes are now comfortable, more convenient, and faster for the highest work efficiency.

Perfectly balanced

The two-power shiftable Hi/Lo gear function allows for an increase in productivity of up to 15% as well as improved fuel efficiency of up to 13% during heavy draft applications, thanks to seamless shifting without traction loss.

Servicing

Service points are easy to access, and the cooling system is easy to clean, thanks to the tilting functionality of cooling system panels.

