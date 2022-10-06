The John Deere 5E Series: Built for Africa

AFGRI Equipment has been Botswana’s proud John Deere Dealer since 2016. Brand new premises and additional appointed product experts who love working with farmers, along with premium equipment, have added more value to farming operations in the country.

In the spirit of Botswana’s Independence Day on the 30th of September, our AFGRI Equipment Botswana team is still running an Independence Month Special on the John Deere 5075E MFWD, 5075E TWD, 5065E TWD, and 5045D TWD.

The John Deere 5075E MWFD tractor

The 5075E 4WD tractor is available in 55,9 kW (75 Hp) rating. This tractor is designed for heavy-duty applications while giving the operator comfortability and overall, next-generation tractor technology.

The John Deere 5075E offers the following:

4-wheel drive,

Smart brakes,

9F/3R or 12F/12R PowrReverser™ transmission

HVAC cab or open operator’s station

It is also available in a two-wheel drive. This special is available from P274 999 for the MFWD and the TWD is available from P238 999 until the end of October and while stocks last.

The John Deere 5065E TWD

The 5065 E tractor has the comfort and convenience features to keep you smiling even during the longest days; the engine power and hydraulic capacity to take on hard-to-handle chores; and the quality of engineering, assembly, and components you expect from John Deere.

The John Deere 5065E offers:

Engine: 48,5 kW (65 Hp), 2 400 rpm, 3 cylinders, Rotary FIP, coolant cooled with overflow reservoir, turbocharged

Air filter: Dry-type, dual element

Transmission: 9 forward and 3 reverse speed, collarshift gearbox

Hydraulics: Lifting capacity 1 800 kg at lower link ends

The John Deere 5065E TWD is available from P221 999 until the end of October and while stocks last.

The John Deere 5045D TWD

Made for high-hour users who demand all-day comfort and the ultimate level of performance – the John Deere 5045D tractor is the best choice.

The John Deere 5045D TWD offers the following:

33,5 kW (45 Hp) at 2 100 rated ERPM

Power steering

Oil immersed disc brakes

Dry type air filter

Oil jet for piston cooling

Top shaft lubrication

Piston jet cooling

The John Deere 5045D TWD is available from P184 999 until the end of

October and while stocks last.

Get in touch:

Visit John Deere’s AFGRI Equipment Botswana branch: 43163 Maphapheng Rd, Gaborone, Botswana or contact their sales agents, Zein: (+267)73-203-3033 or Muzila: (+267)75-806-6010.

To contact the AFGRI Equipment Branch, phone (+267)311-0876.

For more information, visit their website at www.afgriequipment.co.za Prices are valid until the 31st of October 2022 and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.