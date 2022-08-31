The John Deere 2680H High-Performance Disc: For a faster field-finish

At John Deere Africa Middle East, we understand that residue management after harvest time is critical for good soil health, and we know that working faster on the fields matters. We are excited to introduce the new 2680H High-Performance Disc, a tillage instrument designed to cover more ground in less time.

Hein Snyman, Tactical Marketing Planner — Maize and Soya Beans at John Deere Africa Middle East, believes that the High-Performance Speed Disc’s versatility and speed are what sets it apart from other discs. “The HighPerformance Speed Disc is a simple, straightforward tool ideal for residue management. It can be used to work the field anywhere between 16 and 18 km per hour,” says Hein. “The disc allows our farmers to work their fields and get the job done much faster.”

Versatile and suitable for small and large-scale farms, the 2680H High-Performance Disc comes in 10 different models:

• Three-unit options in the 2,5 t, 3,5 m range, single section, hitched on three-point and able to till at 5,6 ha per hour.

• Three-unit options in the 4,6 to 7,3 m range, dual section with a hooks drawbar and able to till at 11 ha per hour.

• And four-unit options in the 9,1 to 13 m range, available with three sections and able to till at up to 21 ha per hour.

When considering the model suitable for your farm, Hein highlights the ratio of power wattage to length.

“Farmers should allow 34,2 kilowatts per hour per metre when selecting the model they want to use for their farms,” says Hein. “By this calculation, I recommend a 620-horsepower tractor to pull a 9,1 m HighPerformance Disc.”

Below are eight reasons to simplify residue management with this highspeed, high-performance tillage solution from John Deere.

Faster, better tillage

At its optimal speed, the High-Performance Disc can till at speeds of up to 18,5 km per hour, effectively managing the residue left behind by wheat, maize, beans or any other crop.

The design of the High-Performance Disc takes speed and productivity into account. Individual arms ensure that the discs cover more ground more efficiently when run at optimal speed, while the disc blades are individually mounted with 25 cm spacing to allow for excellent residual flow.

The High-Performance Disc’s unique suspension system allows each blade to follow the ground contours. With 23 cm of leeway, these blades can smoothly travel over large obstructions before moving back to their original position. The 17-degree front and 14-degree rear plate angles provide aggressive horizontal soil movement, which allows for faster sediment breakdown and streamlined tillage.

Better soil management

The High-Performance Disc quickly and efficiently chops, breaks, and returns the residue into the soil to fertilise and hold moisture in the field more effectively.

Use less fertiliser when you use the new disc from John Deere.

Less downtime — more farm time!

The High-Performance Disc is easy to maintain with sealed bushes and bearings that eliminate the need to lubricate daily.

“Farmers do not need to grease the bearings and bushes every morning and evening, or replace them anywhere near as often because they are sealed,” says Hein. “Making life easier with less downtime, and saving money.”

The disc comes standard with a cage roller larger than the cages offered by other brands. Its wider spacing reduces stoppage time and clogging in the cage when used at the optimal speed.

Easy to hitch and transport

The disc has a hydraulic jack that allows you to hitch and unhitch it from your tractor without assistance — it is easy to reverse, lift, hook and lower, minimising the need for multiple hands.

Hein believes this feature is another aspect that sets the High-Performance Speed Disc apart from other machines of this size: “The hydraulic jack allows you to hitch the tool onto your tractor without needing multiple hands. This means that an individual can hook and unhook the machine on their own. This is in contrast to other tools of this size, most of which have manual jacks which require multiple workers,” says Hein. “Another way this disc saves time and ultimately money.”

The sides of the disc can easily be folded up so that the disc can be transported around the farm or on roads with limited chance of damage.

Adjustable depth control

Easy and adaptable depth control allows you to till at a depth between 50 and 150 mm, depending on your field’s needs and the speed at which you want to work.

Hein believes this adjustable depth control is another feature that sets the High-Performance Disc apart from other discs: “The tool’s depth control means that it doesn’t cut the field deeper than it needs to. This makes it a faster, more effective tool than other tools of the same size while still getting the job done.” Set your depth quickly and easily; remove the set clamps for a deeper till or replace them for a shallow till.

Service and maintenance

The 2680H High-Performance Disc’s planned maintenance is conducted by a John Deere technician who can service both implements and machines, making serviceability more efficient, with less downtime while waiting for specific technicians to become available.

Adding to the John Deere experience, farmers can also purchase spares from the technician servicing their equipment. This reduces machine downtime and the time and effort it usually takes for farmers to order parts to maintain farm machinery and equipment.

Less soil compaction

High flotation tyres come standard on John Deere’s 2680H High-Performance Disc. The tyres’ large surface area assists in distributing the weight of the machinery on the field and reduces ground compaction, which in turn allows for easier soil tillage. Moreover, the 2680H High-Performance Disc has less tilt, resulting in even less compaction.

Reduce overlap The 2680

High-Performance Disc’s compact, simplified design closely follows the contour of your field’s terrain to leave behind a consistent field finish and reduce overlap.

Another feature of the 2680H HighPerformance Disc is its ability to be paired with the innovative AutoTrac™

system. “Farmers who have AutoTrac™ installed on their tractors that are paired with this tool, will be able to use it to prevent any overlapping in the field,” says Hein. “Thus giving farmers the optimal pass-to-pass accuracy.”

The John Deere EDGE

At John Deere, we are dedicated to providing our farmers with the equipment they need to make farming simpler and more productive.

The High-Performance Disc spends less time on the ground, saving valuable hours while reducing your bottom line by reducing operating costs and minimising wear and tear on your tractor.

Pre-order your High-Performance Disc

John Deere continues to demonstrate our commitment to helping you source the products you need to farm more efficiently in the 21st century.

Contact your nearest dealer to pre-order the 2680H High-Performance Disc today.