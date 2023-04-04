The impact of policy matters on individual farming operations and in rural communities

Women’s Insight Deliberation Competition – an initiative to recognise the voice of women in agriculture on the impact of policy matters in rural communities.

The first initiative launched by Future Agri Perspectives is to host the Women’s Insight Deliberation Competition with the 2023 focus on the impact of policy matters in rural communities. “The Women’s Insight Deliberation Competition will provide the ideal opportunity for women who live on farms or who are involved in a farming business or in the sector to become part of the discussion on how boardroom decisions on policy matters impact on their daily lives,” says Koos Nel member of the Future Agri Perspectives initiative.

The Women’s Insight Deliberation Competition seeks to encourage well-thought and accurate deliberation of the topic with practical examples. This competition seeks to create a platform where women in agriculture can become part of the agricultural discussion platform and ultimately influence public and industry discussions.

Participants will be able to share their view on any aspect impacting on live in rural communities or the rural environment and how you would go about to make a difference in your community, or the local economy or environment. For example:

The energy and water challenges in rural areas.

The impact of the lack of infrastructure in rural communities.

The success of the family farming business.

Rural safety.

Health challenges in rural areas.

Labour challenges that affect the farm.

A sustainable environment.

Who may enter? All women in agriculture 18 years and older. These women may be farmers, farmers’ wives, involved in agricultural or farming businesses, or work in an office on a farm.

Ten finalists will be selected and invited to a prestige evening in Pretoria on Thursday, 24 August 2023, where the winner and two runners-up will be announced. An independent panel of judges will be appointed by Radikale-Redenaars.

Winners and runners-up prizes:

1st prize – R10 000

2nd prize – R5 000

3rd prize – R3 000

Entries are now open for the competition and the closing date is on Friday 30 June 2023. More information on the competition, as well as the entry form is available on the main page of www.farmingportal.co.za

Enquiries can be directed to: Marianna Du Plessis at mduplessis@agrixgroup.com