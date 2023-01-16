The History of the Sernick Bonsmara Stud

The Sernick Group as it is known today was born from a young Nick Serfontein’s dream to become a farmer. He was advised by his parents to choose another career, which he did, but his dream of farming was a calling he just could not silence.

Then in 1983, Nick realised his long-time dream when he bought his first herd of 30 commercial Bonsmara heifers and a small piece of land. But one dream gives birth to the next and Nick’s constant search for the best, led him to expand into the next steps in the value chain – and the result is the Sernick Group, as it is known today – a diversified agricultural organisation that owns its complete value chain.

Based in Edenville and Kroonstad in the Free State, Sernick consists of a Bonsmara Stud, a commercial Bonsmara herd, a Phase C bull testing station as well as an animal feed factory, a feedlot, an abattoir and retail butcheries. Today Sernick consists of Seven business entities, each adding value to the group. The group employs more than 600 people with annual revenues of R 1.5 Billion.

Here at Sernick we are optimistic about the future of agriculture in South Africa. We plan to be as hardy and adaptable as the beautiful Bonsmara breed that defines our origin, and we are excited about the promises of innovation and improvement that the future holds for us.

Sernick Bonsmara Auction 2023

On the 3rd of February 2023 Sernick Bonsmara stud will host it’s first auction on 2023.

Farm Liebergbergstroom Edenville , Free State

Time: 11H00

On Auction: 650 Bonsmara cattle.

20 Top selected Bonsmara Bulls.

630 Female Bonsmaras.

All animals are tested and female status will be announced on the day of the auction.

Online bidding platforms available:

Insurance available on the day of the auction and valid for 30 days.

Delivery is free within 200km.

Contact Pieter Booysen – 082 384 0020

Visit:

Web page

Facebook Page

Agri4all Placement for more info

Invitation to the auction by Mr Nick Serfontein

Next Sernick Auction:

Sernick 45 th Production Auction.

2nd of June 2023

Farm Liebergbergstroom Edenville , Free State

Time: 11H00