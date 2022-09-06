The energy solution: Rentech, your ultimate renewable energy provider

Part of the AutoX family, Rentech was established in 2001 as a dedicated provider of renewable energy products and services. With a focus on supplying local and selected African markets, our product range includes inverters, lithium batteries, lead-acid batteries, and PV panels of the highest quality. We also provide expert advice to assist customers in choosing the best product solutions appropriate for their specific applications and requirements.

As well as being a preferred supplier to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) market, Rentech is an established market player in the retail sector, providing batteries to dedicated solar outlets, automotive parts retail stores and the unique Willard and SABAT Xpress battery specialist channel.

As communities the world over are forced to face the challenges surrounding a global energy crisis, we realise that the emergency has moved beyond an environmental issue and has become a market related disaster. While still vitally important, it is no longer only about the production and consumption of clean energy. Solar, wind and other options can produce the clean, natural energy we need and desire, but Mother Nature can wreak havoc with that production.



Rentech’s 3-phase STT-Series.

Rentech’s STH-Series.

Cloudy or windless days are not favourable to some of the technologies we need to embrace. What is the solution? The integration of renewable and traditional energy technologies into an Energy Management System (EMS) resulting in our consumption of the most consistent, safe and stable supply of energy.

More than just generating power, it is vital to have a continuous and stable energy supply. In order to achieve this, we need to accept that the days of “on demand power supply” are fast coming to an end in South Africa. The solution to securing the supply of power to industry, stabilise the energy feed to commerce and satisfy the end user requirements, consumers need to have access to battery backup solutions.

Rentech provides technical support and advice on design, implementation, usage and maintenance for a range of power solutions. We aim to ensure that your backup power solution achieves its optimal performance level for the full length of its intended lifespan.

Rentech offers a wide range of products for your renewable energy needs, from solar, leisure, back-up power and materials handling.

For more information, contact entech today by sending an e-mail to jacquesdn@auto-x.co.za or marios@auto-x.co.za. Visit their website at www.rentech.co.za or contact them on (+27)11-776-4300. You are also welcome to visit them at 140 North Reef Road, Elandsfontein, Johannesburg.