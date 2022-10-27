Technews: The latest in agricultural technology

Cows get robot waiters!

Automated milking has been around for a while, but now there is also an auto­mated feeding machine, called Dairy­Feed F4500, developed by GEA.

Feeding is the biggest cost factor in managing a farm. The quality, frequen­cy, and optimisation of mixed rations for each group of cows are decisive to milk production. This is where the GEA DairyFeed F4500 feeding robot helps farmers to have more flexibility for their daily routines, as well as precise management of their feeding strategy.

Fitted with navigation sensors, the F4500 creates a precise map of the farm allowing it to work out the ideal routes for distributing feed. The robot can constantly localise its position, rec­ognise obstacles and avoid collisions, safely navigating between barns, on uneven floors and traveling on inclines of up to 10%. With the F4500, no ma­jor farm modifications are needed!

Automatic 24/7 feeding routines

The autonomous feeding robot weighs, mixes and distributes up to 2,2 m3 of fresh TMR feed every hour for up to 300 animals in different nutritional groups. It ensures that customised rations are perfectly prepared in ac­cordance with the feeding cycles set by you. The robot also takes over the work of feed pushing after and be­tween cycles.

With the F4500 you can check feed consumption and leftovers, and adjust the quantity of the next rations ac­cordingly to minimize feed waste. It is also possible to analyse the nutritional composition of the ingredients and mix quality with sensors, allowing for adjustments of the mixture based on your feeding strategy for the best pos­sible animal health.

GEA feeding and milking robots are digitally connected via DairyNet, enabling feeding and milk output and quality data to be synchronised round-the-clock. This accurately optimizes feeding strategy and milk production. (Source: GEA)

First electric Kubota tractors in Europe

Kubota will launch its first electric tractor in Europe.

Kubota will show its LXe-261 electrical­ly powered compact tractor at several key events around Europe over the coming months, including SALTEX at the NEC and EIMA in Italy. The battery pow­ered tractor will be available for rental in the UK from April 2023.

With an increasing number of Euro­pean markets tightening regulations and implementing bans on diesel vehicles, many local authorities are actively seek­ing alternatives to decarbonise power sources and reduce CO 2 emissions.

One of the major challenges when developing an electric tractor, is range and operational time. Kubota reckons to have provided sufficient range by equipping the LXe-261 with a large capacity battery that can provide rapid one-hour charging and three to four hours of continuous operation. This will allow operators to charge the batteries during lunch and continue working in the afternoon.

Described as an important strategic step for Kubota in the UK and Europe, the LXe-261 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including mowing and hauling. The specification includes an independent PTO, HST transmission (hydrostatic) and multiple hydraulic outlets. (Source: profi)

Amazone delivers 75 000th sprayer

Handing over the 75 000th Amazone sprayer: Simon Brown, Managing Director, Amazone; James Faulkner and Robert Davidson, Robert Davidson & Son; Rupert Batho, Territory Manager, Amazone; and Tim Osbourne from RW Crawford.

A company that produces and sells 75 000 units of an implement must be doing something right! This mile­stone Amazone sprayer driven off the production line, a 36 m boomed, self-propelled Pantera 4502, was recently delivered to Robert Davidson & Son, who farm around 1 350 ha near Col­chester, in England.

With a mix of cropping that includes continuous winter wheat, marrowfat peas, rye, and maize for both foraging as well as for the combine, the farm also forages another 800 to 1 200 ha of maize and rye for neighbours. A Pantera user since September 2015, their previous 40 m boomed 4502 clocked up 5 000 hours in seven years. Robert, the third generation and on the farm since the early 1970’s, confirms that the out-going model has given them sterling service.

“Although we looked at what else was on the market, its narrow road width, 50 km/h road speed and im­proved suspension makes it ideal for our further away contract farms. The service support from Amazone and our local dealer, RW Crawford, contributed to our continuation with the Amazone brand. Hopefully in a few years’ time when we are ready for the next one, we will get the 100 000th machine.”

Made in 1969, the first Amazone sprayer was the mounted S range, which was available with tank ca­pacities of 400 and 600 litres. Today’s sprayers are made at a new, purpose-built assembly facility at a 20 ha site at Bramsche, in Germany. (Source: Amazone)

Bale bigger with CLAAS

Why get stuck on 1,5 metre bales, if you can stretch it to 1,8 metres? The new Variant 500 variable chamber baler have two models, the 565RF and 560RC that can give your bales a slight increase to 1,6 m, or you can opt for the 585RF or 580RC that can stretch to 1,8 m.

Separate sensors mean the ten­sion arms can be controlled indepen­dently – one keeps the chamber belts tensioned, the other determines the bale pressure. This will allow users to determine if they want a soft centre in hay, for example, before increasing pressure as the bale nears full size. Likewise, it can create a hard centre straight from the start. Choosing one of the three crop types on the control box gives some pre-set densities that can then be fine-tuned.

The pick-up has gained the quick swing-in/out gauge wheels already seen on other CLAAS balers. There is a choice of 2,1 or 2,35 m pick-up widths.

The net binding system has also been given a makeover. Not only is it now positioned much lower with a new gravity controlled brake, and the net knife release uses the same trip mechanism as the knotters on the Quadrant square balers. And because there is a new chassis, Claas took the opportunity to design the baler to take larger tyres up to 560/45-22.5. (Source: profi)