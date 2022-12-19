Technews the latest in agricultural technology from around the world

Meet New Holland’s first electric tractor

New Holland has joined the ranks of tractor companies offering electrical and autonomous options to farmers. The T4 Electric Power all-electric light utility tractor prototype was recently showcased in America.

It is being flagged as the ideal electrical solution for mixed and livestock farms, and can work autonomously. Commercial production is expected to begin at the end of 2023. More models are planned for the future.

Producing a peak power of 88,26 kW (120 hp), maximum torque of 440 Nm and a top speed of 40 km/h, the battery is said to deliver up to a full day of operation, taking just one hour to reach 100% power when using a quick charger.

The T4 Electric Power’s roof houses sensors, cameras and control units. Detecting and avoiding obstacles, these allow the tractor to operate autonomously. (Source: profi)

Electrical outlets support daily farm tasks such as welding and drilling. Doubling as a backup power generator for daily or emergency needs, the outlets also power electric implements. Traditional mechanical, hydraulic and PTO implements can also be used.

In tests, the electric prototype is said to have shown exceptional performance compared to a conventional diesel tractor. Providing greater traction control and smoother shuttling and gear shifts, the saving in diesel costs and maintenance is said to reduce operating costs by up to 90%. The tractor is quiet, too, reducing noise levels by up to 90%, and vibration is also dampened.

It is possible to remotely activate the tractor via a smartphone app. Offboard digital services allows the tractor to be run from anywhere, at any time, while monitoring performance and battery level.

LEMKEN invests in artificial intelligence

New holding in the AgTech company Track32

(Source: LEMKEN)

Modern image recognition is becoming more and more prevalent in agriculture and enables at least partially autonomous machine use in many fields. However, this requires powerful cameras or sensors combined with intelligent algorithms.

With its IC-Weeder AI, LEMKEN has already launched a hoeing machine which reliably distinguishes between sugar beets and weeds, even under high weed pressure. The relevant software was developed by the Dutch AgTech specialist Track32, in which LEMKEN has now acquired a holding.

The intensive cooperation with Track32, a company based in Ede (Netherlands), has already proven highly successful in the development of camera-controlled hoeing machines. Anthony van der Ley, Managing Director of the LEMKEN Group, says: “This will accelerate the development of smart technologies and ensures continuity. For Track32, our cooperation delivers planning security and great potential for growth.”

(Source: LEMKEN)

Track 32’s founder, Joris IJsselmuiden explains: “As a company that specialises in software and artificial intelligence, we also develop solutions for arable farming and greenhouse processes. With LEMKEN as an investor and client, we shall be able to concentrate even more on the further development of our software and will benefit from closer proximity to end customers.”

Track32’s expertise will allow LEMKEN implements to be used even more precisely and in more versatile ways, so that intelligent machines can be controlled not only by human operators, but also by robots, for example.

From the field to the cows – automatically!

During the Eurotier animal production trade show in Hanover, Germany, organiser German Agricultural Society (DLG) announced the winners of the Agrifuture Concepts Winner award.

In the field of farm machinery, an award goes to the remarkable Exos green fodder harvester from Lely. This fully electric vehicle harvests and takes fresh grass directly from the field into the cow shed.

Green fodder grown on the farm is the basis for profitable milk production and is essential to the health of the animals.

With Exos, Lely presents a concept for the fully autonomous harvesting and feeding of fresh grass. Green feeding throughout the vegetation period offers multiple advantages. For instance, the loss of energy due to the silaging process is eliminated as is that part of the harvesting costs caused by silaging during time slots that are tight because of weather conditions.

(Source: www.world-agritech.com)

The fully electric Lely Exos provides the daily green fodder ration for the entire herd autonomously. The robot detects obstacles and navigates smoothly in the interior and exterior area. It is also possible to spread fertiliser during harvesting.

Thanks to this and because mowing takes place at the right point in time, quick regrowth of the grassland is promoted and the soil is protected due to the comparatively low weight of the machine.

This enables the farm to benefit fully from the use of the entire vegetation period, to produce more milk from feed it has produced itself, and thereby to reduce labour, the number of machines needed and the purchase of additional feed.

Case gearing up for cold Antarctica

Three giant Case IH Steiger Quadtrac tractors are on their last leg of a two year journey to prepare for a unique new home, far from the Australian paddocks in which they are usually seen.

(Source: www.caseih.com)

The three Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 500s are currently in Tasmania, undergoing final preparations for their trip to Antarctica, where they will be used to support the Australian Antarctic Division’s (AAD) aviation operations at Wilkins Blue Ice Runway, 70 km inland from Casey Station, and also at the Casey Ski Landing Area, 15 km from the station.

The tractors arrived in the Port of Melbourne from the United States in September, and then made the trip across Bass Strait to Tasmania, where they travelled by road to Case IH dealership TTMI at Longford, just south of Launceston, in preparation for their journey by ship to Antarctica.

Jason Wood, Case IH ANZ Steiger Product Manager, said the Steigers had been manufactured at Case IH’s plant in Fargo, North Dakota, before undergoing some necessary modifications required to cope with the challenging conditions of Antarctica.

“This is a process that has taken several years because it’s not simply a case of delivering three of our regulation Steiger models. To withstand the unforgiving environment they are heading to, and carry out the work they are required to do to the very highest standard, they needed some critical modifications,” Jason said.

“They have had arctic hoses installed in key areas and heaters added for the warming of the coolant and engine oil each time before they are started. The fuel tanks have even been tripled in size to increase their versatility.”

Once in Antarctica, they will be involved in runway maintenance, fuel and cargo transport from Casey to Wilkins, and general sled towing and heavy vehicle recovery.

Pete McCann, General Manager of Case IH Australia/New Zealand, said the request had been a unique one for his team, who had enjoyed preparing the Steigers for something so far removed from their usual farming nvironment.

(Source: www.caseih.com)