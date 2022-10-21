Take care of your skin with JUSTBLiSS natural products

Taking proper care of your skin is something that goes beyond taking showers and avoiding the sun as much as possible. It also has to do with the quality of the products that we use to keep our skin moisturised and nurtured.

The most important thing to consider is that there are many skincare products out there, but knowing which ones are worth buying is the key to having long-term healthy skin. JUSTBLiSS can help you with that.

They only use 100% natural ingredients for their products. Making use of natural skin care products is not only good for your skin and your overall health, it is also good for the environment and it ensures that no animals are harmed for testing purposes.

The founder, Ansulene Prinsloo, established JUSTBLiSS in 2020. She has decided to find purpose in her life by making self-care and self-love a large priority in her own life.

“JUSTBLiSS has been able to help customers live their best life through self-care. And to me, your best life is to use only natural products on your face, body and hair,” she says.

Ansulene started by making glycerine soap, then moved to make “soap from scratch”, using the cold process method. “I made soap with different kinds of oils until I enjoyed the feeling of hemp seed oil as one of the key ingredients. It took me more than a year with many failed batches to get to that point. From there I started making body butter, also with hemp seed oil as a key ingredient. Today I have quite a few products listed,” she said.

Selfcare is very important for her. “Emotional wellness (adding mental to that as well), and your physical health runs parallel with self-care. The world is extremely stressful today, so you as an individual have to find ways to cope with these demands. Self-care is basically anything that you do for yourself that feels nourishing or helping you to cope,” Ansulene said.

“The average woman looks after her family, her home, her job, and the list can go on, and where in this equation does she look after herself? If she doesn’t, she will start to feel overwhelmed, and then it really is just going downwards from there. The same applies to men,” Ansulene added.

JUSTBLiSS’s target market is women older than 35, who want to move over to using only natural products on their bodies, hair and faces. “Natural products really do feel different, and that feeling is JUSTBLiSS! However, I have found that younger women (even teens) have started to use my products as well.”

She feels that farm wives sometimes don’t take enough care of themselves, and also moms with small children. “It is not easy also to have a young family, work, do household chores, and cope with the daily demands of life.”

JUSTBLiSS products are all made in very small batches. “So, no mass manufacturing. Also, I do not really sell wholesale; I do not want our products to be on a shelf in some shop for very long. The more freshly made the better for you and your skin. Another reason is that 90% of our products also include hemp seed oil as a key ingredient! It is an incredible oil. The combination of essential fatty acids that it contains is in perfect balance, and matches our skin’s own natural oils,” she says.

Why does Ansulene think natural products are better for you? “Non-toxic skincare products allow your skin to get the benefits without the damaging effects. If you use products with artificial ingredients, you are putting toxic agents on your skin, and this means that there will be irritation and long-term damage from extended use.

“Rashes, itching, redness, inflammation, loss of elasticity, and many other issues are attributed to chemicals found in some skincare products. These chemicals include sulphates, phthalates, parabens, phenoxyethanol, and glycols. The use of these toxic agents in popular skincare products is an alarming problem that many people are not even considering,” she says.

Her ingredients are all from local SA suppliers. “I prefer to buy directly from the source (for example the farmer). I get our prickly pear oil and rosemary essential oil directly from farmers.”

She also offers natural products that are affordable. “I want people to see that natural doesn’t have to be expensive.”

Her best-sellers are Body Butters, Shampoo Bars and Pamper Candles.

Her next line of products is an affordable 100% essential oil line and a natural make-up line.

Ansulene completed an online course and built her JUSTBLiSS online shop herself. “It took me three months. I literally had to Google every step in the process. Our middle children, both programmers, found this quite funny, but at the same time also quite impressed with their mom, who they think does not know anything about computers/programming/websites.”

All photographs of her products are taken in her garden.

JUSTBLiSS product range

Natural handmade soap

Zero waste sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner

Natural baking soda free Deodorant

Natural Liquid soap for showers

Bath bombs that do not dry out your skin

Shower Streamers

Body Lotions

Lotion Bars

Body Butters

Hand Cream

Whipped Body Butter (3 luxurious butters in this beauty)

Whipped Bubble Bath

Facial Oils

CBD Skincare

Pamper Soy Wax Candles

Bath Salts

Natural Shaving Cream

Foaming Body Scrubs (This range includes something for the face, body all over as well as feet)

Bath Melts

Bath Mousse (soap)

Ansulene provides her products to a few selected stores/restaurants, but clients can also find her products online. Her shop and studio are at her home in Waverley, Bloemfontein.

For more information, contact Ansulene Prinsloo from JUSTBLiSS at info@justbliss.co.za, 083-300-6118 or visit her website and online shop at www.justbliss.co.za. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram @justblisssoap.