Syngenta Zambia “cements” its commitment to Zambian farmers

Article supplied

Syngenta Zambia has “cemented” its commitment to Zambian farmers and crop protection with their new corporate office in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area.

Syngenta Zambia held a launch event in Lusaka to officially unveil the company’s new location in Rhodespark. Farmers, government representatives and an audience of key players in the agricultural business community attended the event to celebrate the unveiling of the office which is a significant step in symbolising the company’s dedication to the Zambian market.

Speaking at the event, Syngenta’s Head of Crop Protection in Africa and Middle East, Jerome Barbaron, and Given Mudende, Head of Southern Africa Business and Managing Director of Syngenta in Zambia, highlighted that the move to a new office is a major step in improving their customer service delivery especially to corporate clientele and also fuelling their long-term commitment to Zambian farmers.

Mr Mudenda spoke about their “Good Growth Plan” – a plant protection strategy that is aimed at the overall improvement and sustainability of agriculture in Syngenta’s operations.

He said: “Climate change is a huge challenge to the sustainability of the agricultural ecosystem. Our Good Growth Plan aims to take on these challenges by making agriculture more resilient and sustainable and driving a better, greener, recovery. We must help farmers address it with new technologies and services, both to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.”

Syngenta remains committed to the agri-sector in Zambia and other Southern African countries, and fully dedicated to its customers and their growth in the industry. In affirmation of this commitment, Mr Barbaron further stated that crop and seed protection is a firm promise of their global operations.

“From the moment a seed is planted through to harvest, crops need to be protected from weeds, insects, and diseases, as well as droughts and floods, heat and cold. As a world market leader in crop protection, we help farmers to counter these threats and ensure enough safe, nutritious, affordable food for all – while minimizing the use of land and other agricultural inputs.”

Syngenta Zambia has upheld another industry promise to empower the agricultural sector with impactful collaborations and professional solutions. “To create successful collaborations, we need diversity of ideas and expertise. We don’t work alone but have many partners, such as universities, research institutes, and sustainable agriculture experts.”

The new Syngenta Zambia office will play a significant role in their mission to offer environmentally sustainable methods to enhance the productivity and value of agricultural businesses in Zambia.

Syngenta has been provider of agricultural services and products in Zambia for over fifteen years with proven recognition as an industry leader in Zambia and surrounding countries.

With a solution driven approach to agriculture, Syngenta Zambia has continued to provide best-in-class products aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and bringing plant potential to life.

Syngenta Zambia farmers and customers have benefited from the various product offerings by the world’s largest crop chemical producer which is amongst the global champions in seed and biotechnology.

With the on-going threat of climate change, crop protection has become a vital mission in the operations of Syngenta as a global and continental participant in agriculture.

As part of its Good Growth Plan, Syngenta has accelerated its innovation to provide solutions for farmers. Syngenta is a world market leader in crop protection products, offering farmers an extensive toolbox of solutions through herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and seed treatment products that promote strong and healthy growth.

As a sign of Syngenta’s long-term commitment to Zambian growers and Southern African countries, Syngenta has launched a new corporate office in Lusaka, Zambia as the Southern Africa Headquarters. The new Syngenta corporate office will aid the company in offering improved service delivery to the booming corporate clientele in the agricultural industry.

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. In more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration, and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact.

Visit Syngenta’s website on www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

Follow Syngenta on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta

For more information contact Given Mudenda, Syngenta Managing Director, Zambia, and Head of Southern Africa Business on +26 096-647-7877.

Also see videos below: