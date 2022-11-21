SVI develops B6 discreet armour for SA-built Nissan Navara

SVI Engineering, leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new discreet armouring package for the Nissan Navara, handing the increasingly popular locally built bakkie inconspicuous level B6 protection.

Representing the highest grade of civilian armour available without a special permit, the concealed B6 package offers the Navara’s occupants full protection against assault rifles, including AK47, R5 and R1.

“Earlier this year, SVI Engineering introduced a non-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Navara, garnering plenty of interest from South Africa’s security industry. With civilian buyers in mind, we have now also developed a B6 discreet package specifically for the Rosslyn-produced bakkie,” says Nicol Louw, Business Development Director at SVI.

While the non-discreet nature of the aforementioned Stopgun V2.0 kit (which employs a more cost-effective split windscreen plus gunports in the framed side windows) means onlookers are easily able to identify the vehicle as armoured, this is not the case with concealed armour. To the untrained eye, the latter is far more difficult to detect, allowing private individuals to fly under the radar while still enjoying full B6 protection.

B6 DISCREET PACKAGE

The Navara’s comprehensive 360-degree B6 armouring package comprises 38 mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, along with high-grade armoured steel plates precisely cut and bonded in specific areas. Full firewall and footwell protection is also included, while careful overlapping of materials ensures there are no ballistic gaps.

The entire passenger cell gains coverage, including all pillars, all doors and all windows, while critical powertrain components are also protected. Furthermore, in order to offset the weight of the various armouring components, the Navara’s suspension is suitably upgraded.

The Navara joins regular recipients of SVI’s meticulously developed B6 discreet bullet-resistant kits, such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok bakkies. The Bashewa-based firm also frequently armours body-on-frame SUVs (like the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Y62-generation Nissan Patrol) to the same level of concealed protection.

COST AND BUILD TIME

The 360-degree B6 discreet armouring solution for the Nissan Navara double cab is priced from R707 888 (excluding VAT), while the same protection for the single cab starts at R543 076 (excluding VAT). The build time is set at three months, while the list of options includes items such as B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour and heavy-duty runflat rings. A B4 solution, which provides protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), is also available for either body style.

THE COMPANY SVI is an original equipment manufacturer that has specialised in armoured vehicles since 2004. The company is a market leader in Africa, serving the private, corporate, security, mining and governmental segments. SVI holds a Level 2 B-BBEE certification and its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV Rheinland.