Sustainability is imperative for the Limpopo agricultural sector to continue thriving

Francois van Jaarsveld, Nedbank’s Regional Agricultural Manager in Limpopo

Agriculture contributes significantly to the economy of Limpopo, with 37,5% of households in the province involved in some sort of agricultural activity. This makes Limpopo the leading province in this regard, followed by the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, with their residents’ involvement in agriculture at 35,9% and 34,9% respectively.

Interestingly, this has a positive impact on household food security in Limpopo, with only 4,4% of households considering access to food inadequate. Compared to South Africa’s national household food insecurity rate of 21%, Limpopo again leads as a province.

According to StatsSA’s latest agricultural census in 2016, around 133 000 people were directly employed in Limpopo’s agricultural sector, making it a key contributor to employment in the province.

Limpopo is also South Africa’s leading producer of several crops, most notably tomatoes (75% of the country’s production), mangoes (66%), avocados (60%) and citrus ( 42%). Limpopo is also the second-largest producer of tobacco, goats and litchis and the third-largest producer of macadamias, peaches and bananas.

The important role that agriculture plays in the province and the contribution it makes to businesses and households are clear. What is equally clear is that, to ensure we maintain our healthy agricultural status, we need to focus on sustainability.

Does South Africa have the luxury of prioritising sustainability? Can we afford not to?

But what does sustainability mean for a country like South Africa? Should it be top of mind in a country with record-high unemployment rates and failing basic services? More importantly, can we afford to wait any longer and if we do, what will it mean for food security?

It may seem that sustainability goals are something only bigger businesses and farming operations can achieve, as it comes at too high a cost. But the reality is that sustainable agricultural practices save money in the long run. In our experience at Nedbank, with the numerous solar-energy installations we’ve financed so far, the cost is recouped within five to seven years thanks to significant energy savings. With an estimated lifespan of 20 years on solar plants, the long-term benefits – and cost savings – are obvious.

Stewardship and sustainability go hand in hand

However, true sustainability requires a mind shift. It is about stewardship – looking after what was entrusted to you and making it better for generations to come.

This concept is especially pertinent to the agricultural industry, which is both a major contributor to climate change and one of the sectors hit hardest by its effects. Agriculture operations are often passed down through generations, so conservation through sustainable practices is crucial to ensure continued livelihoods for landowners as well as food security on a household and national level. And the fact that, over time, sustainability leads to cost savings and improved yields is another major plus for the agricultural business owner.

At Nedbank our core purpose is to use our financial expertise to do good for individuals, businesses and society across our country and continent. Using lending as one of our main drivers, we have developed unique offerings to help businesses with easy access to finance to support sustainable goals. Solutions range from financing of green-energy developments, like solar and wind farms, to specialised irrigation and water recycling systems, ensuring efficient water usage and savings.

Business owners should talk to us if they wish to eliminate the risks associated with our current irregular energy supply and water availability, which is becoming increasingly scarce. It doesn’t only make good business sense, but is also the responsible thing to do. Let’s become stewards of South Africa and leave a positive legacy together.

Get in touch with Francois at francoisvan@nedbank.co.za or visit nedbank.co.za/agriculture for more information on how we can partner with you to help your agribusiness become more sustainable and profitable.