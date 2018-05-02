in News

South Africa’s top butcheries: Cleaver Award winners announced

Photograph by Yolanda van der Stoep

The best butcheries both nationally and regionally were announced at a luncheon last week attended by senior members of the meat production and retail industry, award finalists, judges and media. This is the thirteenth year that the Cleaver Awards, which are proudly supported by Freddy Hirsch, are taking place.

Launched in 2005 to meet the needs of the consumer by raising standards amongst butcheries, these Awards have time and time again proven to do just that, with feedback from consumers showing that the majority perceive the Cleaver Awards to be a seal of approval, most importantly because a butchery cannot enter themselves, they have to be nominated by their customers.

Nominations were open between October and December last year for consumers around the country to vote and nominate their best butchery. Over 30 000 public nominations were received via SMS or online. Of these, 105  finalists were individually and anonymously assessed against a 212 point checklist, with some of the National Winners scoring up to 99,8 %.

One of the guest speakers at the Awards ceremony was Rudi van der Westhuizen, Executive Director at The South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC), a quality assurance company which was created by the Red Meat Industry of South Africa to ensure the quality and safety of meat. SAMIC is responsible for conducting all the provincial audits on the top nominated butcheries.

Rudi reflected on the history of the Cleaver Awards. One of the reasons for starting these Awards in 2005 was the industry’s concern over legislation and quality of meat products once they reached the consumer.

Legislation, including hygiene matters, were in place in the abattoirs and deboning plants with really high measurable standards, but once the carcasses or meat cuts left the abattoir premises, they were no longer under the jurisdiction of the Meat Safety Act. The Cleaver Awards were launched to improve the quality of the end product, especially with regards to hygiene, consumer quality assurance, service and value for money.

Butchery owners and retailers have been instrumental in taking up the challenge to guarantee their customers a better product measured against the 212 point check list used to assess nominated butcheries.

A trend which seems to be happening more and more each year is that franchise butcheries are winning multiple awards, another way these Cleaver Award winners are showing their commitment to service excellence for their customers.

Kings Meat Deli Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof has won a National Gold Award and its Lynnwoodbridge branch has won a provincial Gold for Gauteng. Similarly, Boma Vleismark Olympus from Faerie Glen, Pretoria has won a National Gold Award with Boma Vleismark from Moreleta Park taking home a Platinum Provincial Award in Gauteng.

Vleislapa Marshalstreet and Vleislapa Groblerstreet, both from Polokwane in Limpopo, have once again walked away with a Platinum and Gold Provincial Award respectively. A similar situation has taken place in Mpumalanga with Frank`s Meat Supply Retail City taking a Platinum Award and Frank`s Meat, Panorama Centre taking a Gold.

In Durban, Bluff Meat Supply from the Bluff has once again been awarded Platinum with its Pinetown store awarded Gold.

Spar Meat Markets continue to perform remarkably year on year, with 2017 being no exception.

An initiative of the South African Red Meat Industry Forum, these Awards acknowledge butcheries which meet consumer expectations on in-store hygiene, the supply of quality assured roller marked South African Beef, their level of competency in offering the best advice on meal preparations and perceived value for money.

Butchers were judged according to three categories namely;

  1. Butcheries with four or more till points,
  2. Butcheries with three or fewer till points and,
  3. Food market/Supermarket butcheries

NATIONAL WINNERS

4 and more tills

  1. Impala Vleis, Brits                                                        Platinum
  2. Kings Meat Deli, Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof                Gold

Up to 3 tills

  1. West End Vleismark, Kimberley                                    Platinum
  2. Boma Vleismark, Olympus, Faerie Glen                       Gold

Meat Markets

  1. The Grove Superspar Riverside, Nelspruit                  Platinum
  2. Karaglen SuperSpar, Edenglen                                   Gold

GAUTENG

4 and more tills

  1. Boma Vleismark, Moreleta Park                                   Platinum
  2. Kings Meat Deli, Lynnwoodbridge                                Gold

Up to 3 tills

  1. Country Meats, Fourways, Jhb                                    Platinum
  2. Forsmay Butchery, Fordsburg                                     Gold

Meat Market

  1. Uitkyk Vleismark, Silverton                                          Platinum
  2. Tony`s Meat Market, Randfontein                               Gold

LIMPOPO

4 and more tills.

  1. Vleislapa, Marshalstreet, Polokwane                          Platinum
  2. Vleislapa, Groblerstreet, Polokwane                          Gold

NORTH WEST

4 and more tills

  1. Goudkopslaghuis, Klerksdorp                                    Platinum

Up to 3 tills

  1. Uitkyk Vleismark, Lichtenburg                                    Platinum

MPUMALANGA

Up to 3 tills

  1. Frank`s Meat Supply Retail City, Middelburg             Platinum
  2. Frank`s Meat, Panorama Centre,  Middelburg          Gold

Meat  Market

  1. Crossing Superspar, Nelspruit                                  Platinum
  2. Saveway SuperSpar, Witbank                                  Gold

FREE STATE

4 and more tills

  1. Fredilia Meat, Welkom                                             Platinum
  2. Power Meat Centre, Welkom                                   Gold

Up to 3 tills

  1. Country Meat, Kroonstad                                        Platinum

Meat Market

  1. Checkers Hyper, Fleurdal, Bloemfontein                 Platinum

NORTHERN CAPE

4 tills and more

  1. Angus Butchery, Kuruman                                      Platinum

Up to 3 tills

  1. Koki`s Meat Market, Kimberley                               Platinum

EASTERN CAPE

4 and more tills

  1. Cuyler Butchery, Uitenhage                                    Platinum

Up to 3 tills.

  1. Continental Butchery, Newton Park, PE                  Platinum
  2. Marinda Butchery, Westering, PE                           Gold

Meat Market.

  1. Sunridge Superspar, Sunridge Park, PE                Platinum
  2. Our Superspar, Walmer, PE                                   Gold

Newtonpark Spar, Newtonpark, PE                                 Gold

WESTERN CAPE

4 and more tills

  1. Excellent Meat Market, Elsiesriver                         Platinum
  2. Fairfield Meat Centre, Parow                                 Gold

Up to 3 tills

  1. Tollies Slaghuis, Hartenbos                                   Platinum
  2. Hartman & Son Butchery, George                         Gold

Meat Market

  1. Malmesbury Superspar, Malmesbury                    Platinum
  2. Plattekloof Superspar, Plattekloof                         Gold

KWAZULU-NATAL

4 and more tills

  1. Bluff Meat Supply, Bluff, Durban                           Platinum
  2. Bluff Meat Supply, Pinetown, Durban                    Gold

Up to 3 tills

  1. Dirks Meat Market, Durban North                         Platinum
  2. Michael Freys Fresh Meat, Shelly Beach             Gold

Meat Market

  1. Pick n Pay, Kingsburgh, Durban                          Platinum
  2. Food Lovers Market, Westwood Mall, Westville   Gold

The winners in each category received Platinum Awards and the runners up Gold Awards. First prize winners in each national category received a R20 000 cash prize and a Platinum Trophy Award. The runners up received a R10 000 cash prize as well as a Gold Cleaver Award Trophy. All of the provincial winners received either a Platinum or Gold Cleaver Award Trophy in their category.

For the first time since the inception of the Awards, there will be six consumer prizes awarded to consumers who each nominated one of the six national winners, with each of these winners receiving a Weber braai.

Source: THE PR SPACE

Rudi Van der Westhuizen, Executive Director at The South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC), presenting Hassan Sonday from Fairfield Meat Centre in Parow, Cape Town with their Gold Provincial Cleaver Award.
Trevor Archer and Danie Prinsloo from Country Meat in Fourways Johannesburg who won a Platinum Provincial Cleaver Award.

Dirk and Frieda Crafford from Goudkopslaghuis, Klerksdorp who has won their 8th Provincial Cleaver Award.

butcheriesCleaver Award winnersred meatSA's top butcheriesSAMIC

What do you think?

