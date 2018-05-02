South Africa’s top butcheries: Cleaver Award winners announced

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The best butcheries both nationally and regionally were announced at a luncheon last week attended by senior members of the meat production and retail industry, award finalists, judges and media. This is the thirteenth year that the Cleaver Awards, which are proudly supported by Freddy Hirsch, are taking place.

Launched in 2005 to meet the needs of the consumer by raising standards amongst butcheries, these Awards have time and time again proven to do just that, with feedback from consumers showing that the majority perceive the Cleaver Awards to be a seal of approval, most importantly because a butchery cannot enter themselves, they have to be nominated by their customers.

Nominations were open between October and December last year for consumers around the country to vote and nominate their best butchery. Over 30 000 public nominations were received via SMS or online. Of these, 105 finalists were individually and anonymously assessed against a 212 point checklist, with some of the National Winners scoring up to 99,8 %.

One of the guest speakers at the Awards ceremony was Rudi van der Westhuizen, Executive Director at The South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC), a quality assurance company which was created by the Red Meat Industry of South Africa to ensure the quality and safety of meat. SAMIC is responsible for conducting all the provincial audits on the top nominated butcheries.

Rudi reflected on the history of the Cleaver Awards. One of the reasons for starting these Awards in 2005 was the industry’s concern over legislation and quality of meat products once they reached the consumer.

Legislation, including hygiene matters, were in place in the abattoirs and deboning plants with really high measurable standards, but once the carcasses or meat cuts left the abattoir premises, they were no longer under the jurisdiction of the Meat Safety Act. The Cleaver Awards were launched to improve the quality of the end product, especially with regards to hygiene, consumer quality assurance, service and value for money.

Butchery owners and retailers have been instrumental in taking up the challenge to guarantee their customers a better product measured against the 212 point check list used to assess nominated butcheries.

A trend which seems to be happening more and more each year is that franchise butcheries are winning multiple awards, another way these Cleaver Award winners are showing their commitment to service excellence for their customers.

Kings Meat Deli Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof has won a National Gold Award and its Lynnwoodbridge branch has won a provincial Gold for Gauteng. Similarly, Boma Vleismark Olympus from Faerie Glen, Pretoria has won a National Gold Award with Boma Vleismark from Moreleta Park taking home a Platinum Provincial Award in Gauteng.

Vleislapa Marshalstreet and Vleislapa Groblerstreet, both from Polokwane in Limpopo, have once again walked away with a Platinum and Gold Provincial Award respectively. A similar situation has taken place in Mpumalanga with Frank`s Meat Supply Retail City taking a Platinum Award and Frank`s Meat, Panorama Centre taking a Gold.

In Durban, Bluff Meat Supply from the Bluff has once again been awarded Platinum with its Pinetown store awarded Gold.

Spar Meat Markets continue to perform remarkably year on year, with 2017 being no exception.

An initiative of the South African Red Meat Industry Forum, these Awards acknowledge butcheries which meet consumer expectations on in-store hygiene, the supply of quality assured roller marked South African Beef, their level of competency in offering the best advice on meal preparations and perceived value for money.

Butchers were judged according to three categories namely;

Butcheries with four or more till points, Butcheries with three or fewer till points and, Food market/Supermarket butcheries

NATIONAL WINNERS

4 and more tills

Impala Vleis, Brits Platinum Kings Meat Deli, Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof Gold

Up to 3 tills

West End Vleismark, Kimberley Platinum Boma Vleismark, Olympus, Faerie Glen Gold

Meat Markets

The Grove Superspar Riverside, Nelspruit Platinum Karaglen SuperSpar, Edenglen Gold

GAUTENG

4 and more tills

Boma Vleismark, Moreleta Park Platinum Kings Meat Deli, Lynnwoodbridge Gold

Up to 3 tills

Country Meats, Fourways, Jhb Platinum Forsmay Butchery, Fordsburg Gold

Meat Market

Uitkyk Vleismark, Silverton Platinum Tony`s Meat Market, Randfontein Gold

LIMPOPO

4 and more tills .

Vleislapa, Marshalstreet, Polokwane Platinum Vleislapa, Groblerstreet, Polokwane Gold

NORTH WEST

4 and more tills

Goudkopslaghuis, Klerksdorp Platinum

Up to 3 tills

Uitkyk Vleismark, Lichtenburg Platinum

MPUMALANGA

Up to 3 tills

Frank`s Meat Supply Retail City, Middelburg Platinum Frank`s Meat, Panorama Centre, Middelburg Gold

Meat Market

Crossing Superspar, Nelspruit Platinum Saveway SuperSpar, Witbank Gold

FREE STATE

4 and more tills

Fredilia Meat, Welkom Platinum Power Meat Centre, Welkom Gold

Up to 3 tills

Country Meat, Kroonstad Platinum

Meat Market

Checkers Hyper, Fleurdal, Bloemfontein Platinum

NORTHERN CAPE

4 tills and more

Angus Butchery, Kuruman Platinum

Up to 3 tills

Koki`s Meat Market, Kimberley Platinum

EASTERN CAPE

4 and more tills

Cuyler Butchery, Uitenhage Platinum

Up to 3 tills .

Continental Butchery, Newton Park, PE Platinum Marinda Butchery, Westering, PE Gold

Meat Market .

Sunridge Superspar, Sunridge Park, PE Platinum Our Superspar, Walmer, PE Gold

Newtonpark Spar, Newtonpark, PE Gold

WESTERN CAPE

4 and more tills

Excellent Meat Market, Elsiesriver Platinum Fairfield Meat Centre, Parow Gold

Up to 3 tills

Tollies Slaghuis, Hartenbos Platinum Hartman & Son Butchery, George Gold

Meat Market

Malmesbury Superspar, Malmesbury Platinum Plattekloof Superspar, Plattekloof Gold

KWAZULU-NATAL

4 and more tills

Bluff Meat Supply, Bluff, Durban Platinum Bluff Meat Supply, Pinetown, Durban Gold

Up to 3 tills

Dirks Meat Market, Durban North Platinum Michael Freys Fresh Meat, Shelly Beach Gold

Meat Market

Pick n Pay, Kingsburgh, Durban Platinum Food Lovers Market, Westwood Mall, Westville Gold

The winners in each category received Platinum Awards and the runners up Gold Awards. First prize winners in each national category received a R20 000 cash prize and a Platinum Trophy Award. The runners up received a R10 000 cash prize as well as a Gold Cleaver Award Trophy. All of the provincial winners received either a Platinum or Gold Cleaver Award Trophy in their category.

For the first time since the inception of the Awards, there will be six consumer prizes awarded to consumers who each nominated one of the six national winners, with each of these winners receiving a Weber braai.

Source: THE PR SPACE