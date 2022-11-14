South Africa’s favourite bakkie is back and more powerful than ever

The Toyota Hilux is the latest vehicle to receive the GR treatment. Aptly named, the Hilux GR-Sport, the 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6AT, was designed with two things in mind: toughness and sportiness. Priced at R865 400, this bold bakkie is the hero model of the range, boasting an impressive 165kW of power and 550 Nm of torque as well as a host of Gazoo Racing-inspired dynamic design upgrades.

165kw Of Pure GRRR

While the GR-Sport moniker, also known as GR-S, normally represents cosmetic and handling enhancements, the Hilux GR-Sport has a trick up its sleeve in the performance department too. Thanks to a special ECU calibration, the power output of the 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine has been increased by an impressive 15kW and torque, up by a whopping 50 Nm. These improvements result in a 0-100 km/h sprint time reduction of 0.65 seconds. Top speed is quoted as 175 km/h. Only one drivetrain configuration is offered in the form of a 4×4 transaxle mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with Auto LSD function. Handling is also better than ever with monotube shock absorbers paired with stiffer coil springs.

The tyres and wheels have also been upgraded with enhanced off-road performance in mind. Go boldly with bespoke 17″ alloy wheels in a Titanium finish and tyres with taller profile 265-65-R17 rubber.

Powerful, Even When It’s Parked

The new Hilux GR-Sport announces its presence with a large and prominent black front grille, horizontal cross bar and Toyota lettering.

Aggressive and alluring, special treatment has been applied to the LED headlights alongside vertically-stacked air ducts with integrated LED fog lamps. The Hilux GR-Sport is available in four exterior colours inspired by the GR brand colours: Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black and Glacier White.

As Striking On The Inside As It Is On And Off The Road

When it comes to the upgraded Gazoo Racing-inspired interior design features – think sporty, sophisticated and seriously tough. The new Hilux GR-Sport rocks a new instrument cluster with metallic bezels and red needles, a bespoke leather-trim steering wheel with red contrast stitching and sporty aluminium pedals with rubber inserts. GR branding has been applied to the Push Start button and centre console and the front seats feature Alcantara inserts, embroidered GR badging on the headrests, red accent panels plus power adjustment for the driver’s seat.

With Great Power Comes Great Safety

The Hilux GR-Sport is equipped with the entire Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package: a full suite of active safety aids including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Pre-Collision System (PCS). Also standard are the obligatory Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Brake Assist systems, as well as passive safety aids such as ISOFIX and a full airbag array.

True Power Is Peace Of Mind

The Hilux GR-Sport is sold with a 9-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 10 000 km) and 3-year/100 000km warranty. Service and warranty plan extensions can also be purchased from any Toyota dealer across South Africa’s 220 outlets.

All Toyota models come equipped with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 GB in-car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.

Experience the GRRR of the new, more powerful, 165kW Hilux GR-Sport and book a test drive today.