Sernick Group welcomed old and new young upcoming famers at their Breeding Stock Auction

The Sernick Group continues to hold an optimistic view with regard to the possibilities that lie ahead for the agricultural industry in South Africa. Because of this, they put a lot of effort into breeding cattle that are immune to disease and versatile enough to survive in a variety of environments.

Nick Serfontein, chairperson of the Sernick Group, stated: “This was our first auction that happened in February as well as selling Bonsmara’s in this time,” both of which are uncharted territories for the Sernick Group.

The young commercial animals that were up for auction brought in excellent prices, which contributed to a successful outcome for the sale as a whole. There were over 600 animals sold as commercial cattle, and a few stud bulls were also sold.

All the animals on offer were sold. The results and averages of the auction was as follow:

17 Bulls @ R68 824,00

18 3-in-1 Cows @ R30 556,00

47 Cow with Calf @ R28 085,00

51 Cows in Calf @ R21 686,00

114 Heifers in Calf @ R21 298,00

156 Heifers (was with bull) @ R18 532,00

198 Open Heifers @ R14 418,00

“Our auction was a tremendous success, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue through the rest of the year. I am completely optimistic about the sales that are going to come up in the year,” says Nick.

This year, there was a noticeable increase in the number of upcoming farmers who attended the auction, which completely surprised the Sernick Group.

“This entire auction is aimed at developing emerging farmers so that they can progress to being commercial farmers,” says Patrick Sekwatlakwatla, who is both a mentor and an emerging farmer developer. In my case, everything got underway in 2015 when I became a member of the Sernick Group. At this very moment, there are two thousand farmers who are registered on our database.”

Patrick elaborates: “We at Sernick want to plant a seed, and when it is time to harvest, we want to provide a good yielding cattle breed that will enable emerging farmers to grow and improve their cattle herd.”

Why choose the Bonsmara breed?

Farmers just starting out in the industry need to be aware that their cattle herds need to be improved in order for them to be able to produce animals of a high enough quality that will allow them to earn more money per animal.

The use of Bonsmara genetics in your herd can provide you with a number of benefits, including:

A high level of environmental adaptation.

Immune to a variety of diseases and parasites.

Increase in the animal’s daily average gain.

Improve the animal’s ability to convert feed into energy.

Raise the ratio of feed that is converted into meat and milk.

Advice grouped by Sernick for new farmers who have recently purchased animals: Take good care of the animals you have recently acquired. If they are truly cared for, these animals have the potential to care for many generations to come. As a result of the fact that Bonsmara’s can be thought of as money in the pocket, it is possible to sell them in order to make room for new bulls that can renew the genetic pool. This will, in turn, ensure that there is no inbreeding in the population.

“Farmers are putting their trust in us as a Sernick Group, and for that, we as a Sernick Group are really proud of the new farmers who came out in such large numbers to the auction. We are extremely excited to keep providing support to these farmers in the years to come. If you farm with Bonsmaras, you farm with gold,” Patrick ends off.

The first Friday in June is reserved for the annual auction that is held by the Sernick Group. Nick warmly invites everyone to this auction: “We predict to have a great winter in 2023 that will allow for good quality animals on the auction.”

The event is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2023, and it is anticipated that there will be a total of approximately 60 bulls, 120 registered cows/heifers, and 600 commercial Bonsmara cattle up for auction.

Watch the highlights of the of the Breeding Stock Auction.

If you want to promote your auction, you can get in touch with:

Tiny Smith: (+27)82-698-3353 – tiny@agri4all.com

Lynette van Tonder: (+27)74-694-4422 – lynette@agri4all.com