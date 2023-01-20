Senninger Pressure Regulators: Quality is Black and White

Among Senninger Irrigation’s most popular products are its black-and-white pressure regulators. Senninger created the first in-line pressure regulator in 1966, understanding the importance of maintaining correct system pressure and how it can impact yields and plant health.

Irrigators worldwide recognize the black-and-white pressure regulators for their reliable performance, strength, and durability. Senninger builds its regulators using a proprietary blend of engineering-grade thermoplastics refined over the years for maximum product strength.

Its plastics include special additives for UV protection and can resist grit, oil, and other elements that can degrade a product. Each Senninger pressure regulator undergoes a complete pressure test to guarantee that it meets its world-class standards for quality and performance. The Florida-based American company offers a two-year warranty on its pressure regulators’ materials, workmanship, and performance.

During its 60 years in the industry, Senninger has seen both the advantages of pressure regulators and the issues that can arise if they are not employed when they should be. Also, the company experts have created many educational resources to share their findings, including articles, print, and digital literature, infographics, online training courses, and a comprehensive pressure regulator guide on its website.

These resources cover the fundamentals of pressure regulators, how to install them in various irrigation systems, suggest the best model for multiple installations, spot difficulties, and troubleshoot potential problems.

Senninger promotes the use of pressure regulators if there is a 20% pressure variation, which results in a 10% flow variation.

Also, Senninger recommends keeping in mind that:

Flow variations greater than 10% of calculated values are typically due to partially clogged nozzles or a problem with pressure regulators.

Like sprinklers, pressure regulators do not last forever. If you have concerns that your regulators are approaching their usable life, contact your irrigation equipment dealer to have your regulators tested.

Investing in new pressure regulators is worth the investment compared to the time and money lost in wasted input costs and potential yield loss.

Senninger manufactures several models of pressure regulators to meet various irrigation needs, from demanding center pivot installations to the more delicate nursery and greenhouse installations. They come in a wide range of flows and pressures covering from 114 to 22713 LPH (0,5 to 100 GPM) and 0,41 to 4,14 BAR (6 to 60 PSI) outlet pressures. They are available in NPT, BSPT, and hose thread connections.

Filter Regulator for Center Pivots

One of the latest Senninger solutions for pressure regulation is the all-in-one Filter Regulator. It helps keep the small nozzles on the first few spans of a center pivot from being clogged. This solution combines filtration and pressure control into a single item to save money, provide convenience, and help guarantee system operation.

Growers can easily access the filter screens with just a twist of the bonnet. They do not need tools, nor do they need to dismantle the drop components. The new Senninger Filter Regulator utilizes field-proven PSR®2 internal components for reliability, while the use of stainless-steel mesh screens ensures durability.

Replacement filter screens come with color-coded rubber seals to readily identify mesh size –20 mesh (black), 30 mesh (green), 40 mesh (grey). Three pressure models –6, 10, and 15 psi– cover the pressure range for most low-pressure sprinklers.

For more information about Senninger products, consult your closest Senninger Dealer or send us your questions at senninger.com/Contact-Us.