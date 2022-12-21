SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD a multi-faceted supplier and manufacturer of machines

SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD, is a Zambian company, whose shareholders are the Oza family. Their history in Zambia goes back to 1940 when the late Chairman settled in Livingstone and established his business. That was the humble base from which the SARO GROUP eventually emerged.
The SARO GROUP, commenced operations in Lusaka in 1987. Today, the group serves/supplies/provides
- Small Scale Farming sector
- Crop Processing machines
- Emerging Farming sector
- Commercial Farming sector
- Water Utility/ Municipal Sector
- Medium Scale Road and Building Contrators
- Generating Sets
- Solar Power and Pumping Solutions
After a major new investment by the SARO GROUP, in infrastructure, stocks, workshop machinery and manpower, SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD commenced operations in 2007.
The Product Range encompasses TRACTORS, TRAILERS AND AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT, AGRO PROCESSING MACHINERY, INDUSTRIAL, MINING and CONSTRUCTION MACHINES, PUMPS AND IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT, GENERATORS AND ELECTRIC MOTORS AND SOLAR SOLUTIONS
SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD is now the flagship of the SARO GROUP. It is a multi-faceted supplier and manufacturer of machines.
- We have well equipped Metal Machining, Fabrication and Welding facilities.
- Workshops for Tractors, Generators, Pumps and Industrial Machines manned by qualified Engineers and Technicians.
- We manufacture: Trailers, Water Bowsers, Skid Tanks, Hammer Mills and Crop Processing Machines
- We provide technical and spares service for the products we distribute.
- We assemble and supply water pumps for Irrigation, Mining, and Municipal applications. Our pumps are powered by Electric Motors and Diesel Engines.
Our Customers are:
- Small to Medium Scale Agro Based Processors
- Small Scale Farmers
- Emerging Farmers
- Commercial Farmers
- Medium Scale Industrial Enterprises
- Mining companies
- Mineral exploration companies
- City and Municipal Councils
- Water & Sewerage Utilities
- Government Departments
- Projects for Drilling and Equipping Boreholes with Hand Pumps
- Hotels and Lodges
- Factories etc.
Exports
We regularly export our products to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Malawi .
The SARO GROUP, with its Branches in Lusaka, Kitwe and Mkushi and network of Dealers, reaches many parts of Zambia.
PRODUCT RANGE
- TRACTORS
45 HP to 250HP
For use in Agriculture, Road Construction, Exploration, Municipal garbage collection applications & etc.
- TRAILERS, WATER BOWSERS & TANKS
We manufacture
- Trailers and Water Bowsers
- For use on: Farms, Construction sites, Mines, Municipal Garbage Collection etc.
- 5 to 30 Ton Capacity Trailers and
- Flat Deck, Drop Side, Tipping, Covered
- Farm or Highway
- Water Bowsers 2000 litre up
- Diesel Tanks Skid Mounted
2000 litre up to 20,000 litre
- Water Tanks
Up to 10,000 litre
- Tank Stands
All sizes, assembled with Bolts and Nuts for easy transportation
- AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY & IMPLEMENTS
- Large Scale & Commercial Farming
- Ploughs, Harrows, Rippers
- Seed, Fertiliser and Lime Spreaders
- Planters and Seed Drills
- Crop Sprayers
- Balers, Forage Harvesters
- Tractor Mounted Combine Harvester
- Maize Shellers
- Small Holder Farming
- Ox drawn Plough, Harrow, Planter
- Two Wheel Tractor, Plough and Cultivator
- Conservation Farming Tools
- Knapsack Sprayer
- Motorized Knapsack Sprayer
- Hand and Engine operated Maize Shellers
- Conservation Farming
- Magoye Ripper
- Chaka Hoe
- Jacto Knapsack Sprayers
- Large Scale & Commercial Farming
- FARM MECHANISATION PACKAGES (CONTRACT SERVICING OF SMALL & MEDIUM SCALE FARMERS)
- Tractors 45HP, 60HP, 75HP, 80HP, 2WD and 4WD
- 2 Wheel Tractor
- Trailers
- Rippers (for Conservation Farming)
- Ploughs
- Harrows
- Planters
- Harvesters (Maize and Soya)
- Maize Shellers
- Soya Bean Shellers
- Crop Spraying Machines
- PUMPS WATER & SEWERAGE
- Water Utility, Mining and Irrigation application
- Borehole,
- Centrifugal Surface Pumps
- Diesel Engine powered Pumps
- Effluent and Drainage Pumps
- Domestic Pumping Solutions
- Water Utility, Mining and Irrigation application
Borehole Pump, Tank and Tank Stand, Pressure Vessel etc
- Small Scale
- Treadle Pumps (Money Maker)
- Petrol and Diesel Pumps, Portable
- Hand Pump
- India MKll Hand Pump
ii) Force Lift Hand Pump
We supply and install
- AGRO PROCESSING & INDUSTRIAL MACHINES
- Hammer Mills, CHIGAYO
- Medium Size Maize Milling Machines
- Maize Hullers
- Oil Mill/Expeller
- Rice Milling and Polishing
- Peanut Butter Machine
- Cassava Processing machines
- Fruit Processing
- Dairy Equipment (Milking Machines, Milk Cans etc)
- Stock Feed Manufacturing Machines.
- Forage Choppers Manual and Engine Operated
- Stock Feed Milling and Mixing Machine
- ROAD AND BUILDING CONTRACTORS MACHINES
- Stone Crushers
- Block Making and Pavement Making Machines
- Concrete Mixers and Construction Machines
- Tractor Drawn Road Graders
- Tractor Drawn Water Bowsers
- Tractor Drawn Trailers
- Tractors, 45HP, 60HP, 75HP
- Poker Vibrators
- Trailers
- POWER DIVISION
- Electric Motors
- Single Phase and Three Phase
- 380V and 550V
- ¾ HP to 100HP from stock
- 100HP up wards to be ordered
- Control Panels and Starters for Electric Motors
- Diesel Engines from 6HP to 180HP
- Electric Motors
- GENERATORS
- Petrol Generators up to 5kva
- Diesel Generators from 5kva to 750kva
- Welder Generators
We assess your needs, supply, install and service
- SOLAR PRODUCTS
- Solar Lighting
- Solar Borehole Pumping
- Solar Geyser
- Solar Batteries
- Solar Inverters
- FORKLIFTS & MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT
- Forklifts 2Ton to 7 ton
- Hand Trolleys
- Lifting Equipment
- IRRIGATION
- Sprinkler
- Dragline
- Drip
- Micro Jet Irrigation
We design, supply and install
- MOTORCYCLES
- On Road Motor Cycles
- Off Road Motor Cycles
- Three Wheelers
- WELDING MACHINES
Welder Generators
- MANUFACTURING MACHINING AND FABRICATION
- Trailers and Water Bowsers
- Water and Diesel Skid Tanks
- Bill Boards
- Electrical Distribution Boards
- General Machining and Fabrication
- AFTER SALES SERVICE & PARTS BACK UP SERVICE
- Service and Repair Equipment we supply
- Product Training to clients
- Provide Spare Parts for our Equipment
- CONSULTANCY SERVICES
- Farm Power and Implements requirement for projects
- Irrigation Systems
- Generator Set selection
- Solar Pumping and Lighting
We manufacture