SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD a multi-faceted supplier and manufacturer of machines

SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD, is a Zambian company, whose shareholders are the Oza family. Their history in Zambia goes back to 1940 when the late Chairman settled in Livingstone and established his business. That was the humble base from which the SARO GROUP eventually emerged.

The SARO GROUP, commenced operations in Lusaka in 1987. Today, the group serves/supplies/provides

Small Scale Farming sector

Crop Processing machines

Emerging Farming sector

Commercial Farming sector

Water Utility/ Municipal Sector

Medium Scale Road and Building Contrators

Generating Sets

Solar Power and Pumping Solutions

After a major new investment by the SARO GROUP, in infrastructure, stocks, workshop machinery and manpower, SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD commenced operations in 2007.

The Product Range encompasses TRACTORS, TRAILERS AND AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT, AGRO PROCESSING MACHINERY, INDUSTRIAL, MINING and CONSTRUCTION MACHINES, PUMPS AND IRRIGATION EQUIPMENT, GENERATORS AND ELECTRIC MOTORS AND SOLAR SOLUTIONS

SARO AGRO INDUSTRIAL LTD is now the flagship of the SARO GROUP. It is a multi-faceted supplier and manufacturer of machines.

We have well equipped Metal Machining, Fabrication and Welding facilities. Workshops for Tractors, Generators, Pumps and Industrial Machines manned by qualified Engineers and Technicians. We manufacture: Trailers, Water Bowsers, Skid Tanks, Hammer Mills and Crop Processing Machines We provide technical and spares service for the products we distribute. We assemble and supply water pumps for Irrigation, Mining, and Municipal applications. Our pumps are powered by Electric Motors and Diesel Engines.

Our Customers are:

Small to Medium Scale Agro Based Processors

Small Scale Farmers

Emerging Farmers

Commercial Farmers

Medium Scale Industrial Enterprises

Mining companies

Mineral exploration companies

City and Municipal Councils

Water & Sewerage Utilities

Government Departments

Projects for Drilling and Equipping Boreholes with Hand Pumps

Hotels and Lodges

Factories etc.

Exports

We regularly export our products to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Malawi .

The SARO GROUP, with its Branches in Lusaka, Kitwe and Mkushi and network of Dealers, reaches many parts of Zambia.

PRODUCT RANGE

TRACTORS

45 HP to 250HP

For use in Agriculture, Road Construction, Exploration, Municipal garbage collection applications & etc.

TRAILERS, WATER BOWSERS & TANKS

We manufacture

Trailers and Water Bowsers For use on: Farms, Construction sites, Mines, Municipal Garbage Collection etc. 5 to 30 Ton Capacity Trailers and Flat Deck, Drop Side, Tipping, Covered Farm or Highway Water Bowsers 2000 litre up



Diesel Tanks Skid Mounted

2000 litre up to 20,000 litre

Water Tanks

Up to 10,000 litre

Tank Stands

All sizes, assembled with Bolts and Nuts for easy transportation

AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY & IMPLEMENTS Large Scale & Commercial Farming Ploughs, Harrows, Rippers Seed, Fertiliser and Lime Spreaders Planters and Seed Drills Crop Sprayers Balers, Forage Harvesters Tractor Mounted Combine Harvester Maize Shellers Small Holder Farming Ox drawn Plough, Harrow, Planter Two Wheel Tractor, Plough and Cultivator Conservation Farming Tools Knapsack Sprayer Motorized Knapsack Sprayer Hand and Engine operated Maize Shellers Conservation Farming Magoye Ripper Chaka Hoe Jacto Knapsack Sprayers



FARM MECHANISATION PACKAGES (CONTRACT SERVICING OF SMALL & MEDIUM SCALE FARMERS) Tractors 45HP, 60HP, 75HP, 80HP, 2WD and 4WD 2 Wheel Tractor Trailers Rippers (for Conservation Farming) Ploughs Harrows Planters Harvesters (Maize and Soya) Maize Shellers Soya Bean Shellers Crop Spraying Machines



PUMPS WATER & SEWERAGE Water Utility, Mining and Irrigation application Borehole, Centrifugal Surface Pumps Diesel Engine powered Pumps Effluent and Drainage Pumps Domestic Pumping Solutions



Borehole Pump, Tank and Tank Stand, Pressure Vessel etc

Small Scale Treadle Pumps (Money Maker) Petrol and Diesel Pumps, Portable Hand Pump

India MKll Hand Pump

ii) Force Lift Hand Pump

We supply and install

AGRO PROCESSING & INDUSTRIAL MACHINES

Hammer Mills, CHIGAYO

Medium Size Maize Milling Machines

Maize Hullers

Oil Mill/Expeller

Rice Milling and Polishing

Peanut Butter Machine

Cassava Processing machines

Fruit Processing

Dairy Equipment (Milking Machines, Milk Cans etc)

Stock Feed Manufacturing Machines.

Forage Choppers Manual and Engine Operated

Stock Feed Milling and Mixing Machine

ROAD AND BUILDING CONTRACTORS MACHINES Stone Crushers Block Making and Pavement Making Machines Concrete Mixers and Construction Machines Tractor Drawn Road Graders Tractor Drawn Water Bowsers Tractor Drawn Trailers Tractors, 45HP, 60HP, 75HP Poker Vibrators Trailers



POWER DIVISION Electric Motors Single Phase and Three Phase 380V and 550V ¾ HP to 100HP from stock 100HP up wards to be ordered Control Panels and Starters for Electric Motors Diesel Engines from 6HP to 180HP



GENERATORS Petrol Generators up to 5kva Diesel Generators from 5kva to 750kva Welder Generators



We assess your needs, supply, install and service

SOLAR PRODUCTS Solar Lighting Solar Borehole Pumping Solar Geyser Solar Batteries Solar Inverters



FORKLIFTS & MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT Forklifts 2Ton to 7 ton Hand Trolleys Lifting Equipment



IRRIGATION Sprinkler Dragline Drip Micro Jet Irrigation



We design, supply and install

MOTORCYCLES On Road Motor Cycles Off Road Motor Cycles Three Wheelers



WELDING MACHINES

Welder Generators

MANUFACTURING MACHINING AND FABRICATION Trailers and Water Bowsers Water and Diesel Skid Tanks Bill Boards Electrical Distribution Boards General Machining and Fabrication



AFTER SALES SERVICE & PARTS BACK UP SERVICE Service and Repair Equipment we supply Product Training to clients Provide Spare Parts for our Equipment



CONSULTANCY SERVICES Farm Power and Implements requirement for projects Irrigation Systems Generator Set selection Solar Pumping and Lighting



We manufacture