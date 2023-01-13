SAMAC Farmers day 11-12 October 2023

in Agricultural calendar, OctoberSAMAC Farmers day 11-12 October 2023 by Specialist Writer 13th January 2023, 11:40 am 0 Comments For more information please visit their website at https://samac.org.za/news/ .More from my site‘Veterinary science can help achieve food security’Graanprodusente se besluitneming maklik met ProfarmerCreate the perfect environment for your dairy cattle – Part 16: Microcomputers and feeding systemsVermillian-beskerm-boere-se-batesJy kan reken op Freight Innovations se vervoeroplossingsTrace minerals for cattleSAMAC Farmers daySee morePrevious article Robertson lente skou 3-7 Oktober 2023Next article Vivo boeredag 12-14 Oktober 2023What do you think? 0 points Upvote DownvoteTotal votes: 0Upvotes: 0Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%Downvotes: 0Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.CommentName Email Website