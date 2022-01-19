in Landboukalender

SA Vleismerino Veilingskalender

Foto: savleismerino.net

DATUMVEILINGPLEKKONTAKPERSOONKONTAKNRE-POS
03 Februarie 2022ReitzFanie en Piet Strydom823 331 570
08 Februarie 2022Hugh Smith & F Vorster VeilingCradock SkougrondeHugh Smith0727298553hugh.welgevonden@gmail.com
10 Februarie 2022Greyling Farming Mutton Merino Production SaleAliwal NorthVan Aardt Greyling  ;Faan Greyling  0827827674,076 111 9575ricksu@nokwi.co.za
15 Februarie 2022Wouter Theron & Seun VeilingMorgensonWouter Theron082 894 1434 / 079 822 4417woutertheron@vodamail.co.za
17 Februarie 2022Dansior Boerdery VeilingDanielsrus /BethlehemGideon Slabbert (Jnr & Snr)083 264 1452 / 083 310 9275gideonslabbert101@gmail.com
23 Februarie 2022De Wet SA Mutton Merinos 19th Production SaleBloemfonteinKoos & Buks de Wet  824004935;082 847 0018jsdewet@jabama.co.za
24 Februarie 2022PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALEKroonstadGerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk 825507196;714734174;825503890bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za
08 Maart 2022Janvos  SA Mutton Merino Production SaleJan GreyJan Grey825 597 861janvos@jantar.co.za;janvos.landgoed@gmail.com;janvosfarm@gmail.com
25 Mei 2022STELENA SAMM STUD PRODUCTION SALEOranjevilleManie Lombard083 232 4324 / 083 4177 453manie@stelena.co.za
01 Junie 2022Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production saleMarquardROWLEN VON GERICKE731 680 535rrvongericke@gmail.com
15 Junie 2022HUGO WIEHAHN & SEUNSCaledonHUGO WIEHAHN083 456 4582 / 083 691 4137tussenbeide@twk.co.za
15 Junie 2022The 59th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction ViljoenskroonJan van Biljon827 815 210E janvanbiljon@carfone.net
22 Junie 2022Coralta SAMM stud production auctionSchweizer-RenekeCornie van den Heever082 948 3338 / 082 948 3334coralta@vodamail.co.za
28 Junie 2022Hilltop SAMM StudHeilbronFaan Pretorius083 232 9627 / 084 092 5827faans@hilltopsavm.co.za
03 Augustus 2022Nasionale VeilingBloemfonteinJan Vosloo825 569 822sammsheep@yebo.co.za
19 Augustus 2022Senclomar 33 steProduksieveilingBloemfontein
24 Augustus 2022Noord Vrystaat Klub VeilingKroonstadNeline Pienaar083 279 2375 / 082 440 4492bennieneline@eleo.co.za
01-Sep-22Clocolan SAVM VeilingClocolanSTRAUSS DJ;VERMAAK HP839755171;082 787 9674 / 082 837 3461moperi@ntelecom.co.za;hennie.carine@gmail.com
06-Sep-22Noorwes SAVM Klub WolmaransstadDolf de Bruyn082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za
07-Sep-22HENK & ANJA HARMSEHoopstadHENK HARMSE082 302 3633 / 073 234 8591henkharmse@vodamail.co.za
07-Sep-22Trio SAVM ProduskieveilingPetrus SteynJan Uys082 375 9217 / 082 708 0477jgu@vodamail.co.za
08-Sep-22Abe VisserReitzAbe Visser082 575 3000 / 082 771 9447abevisser.same@gmail.com
13-Sep-22Malherbe & Waterpas SAMM stud production auctionHertzogvilleRC Malherbe848518262;082 339 9432malherberc8@gmail.com;egoosen@lantic.net
17-Sep-22PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALEKroonstadGerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk 825507196;714734174;825503890bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za
20-Sep-22Double X SAMM young ram stud production auctionAmesfoortKobus de Jager  833 208 924exoticjams1@gmail.com
27-Sep-22Dolf de BruynBultfonteinDolf de Bruyn082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za
28-Sep-22Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production saleMarquardROWLEN VON GERICKE731 680 535rrvongericke@gmail.com
05-Oct-22The 60th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction ViljoenskroonJan van Biljon827 815 210E janvanbiljon@carfone.net
12-Oct-22Amulet SAVM VeilingSannieshofGrieta van Rensburg082 952 1955 / 082 873 8681grietha@nwisp.co.za
19-Oct-22Merga SAVM ProduksieveilingBothavilleAugusta Minnaar 832 978 122ggvdm@btbits.co.za

SA Vleismerino

