SA Vleismerino Veilingskalender

This post is also available in: English

DATUM VEILING PLEK KONTAKPERSOON KONTAKNR E-POS 03 Februarie 2022 Reitz Fanie en Piet Strydom 823 331 570 08 Februarie 2022 Hugh Smith & F Vorster Veiling Cradock Skougronde Hugh Smith 0727298553 hugh.welgevonden@gmail.com 10 Februarie 2022 Greyling Farming Mutton Merino Production Sale Aliwal North Van Aardt Greyling ;Faan Greyling 0827827674,076 111 9575 ricksu@nokwi.co.za 15 Februarie 2022 Wouter Theron & Seun Veiling Morgenson Wouter Theron 082 894 1434 / 079 822 4417 woutertheron@vodamail.co.za 17 Februarie 2022 Dansior Boerdery Veiling Danielsrus /Bethlehem Gideon Slabbert (Jnr & Snr) 083 264 1452 / 083 310 9275 gideonslabbert101@gmail.com 23 Februarie 2022 De Wet SA Mutton Merinos 19th Production Sale Bloemfontein Koos & Buks de Wet 824004935;082 847 0018 jsdewet@jabama.co.za 24 Februarie 2022 PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALE Kroonstad Gerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk 825507196;714734174;825503890 bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za 08 Maart 2022 Janvos SA Mutton Merino Production Sale Jan Grey Jan Grey 825 597 861 janvos@jantar.co.za;janvos.landgoed@gmail.com;janvosfarm@gmail.com 25 Mei 2022 STELENA SAMM STUD PRODUCTION SALE Oranjeville Manie Lombard 083 232 4324 / 083 4177 453 manie@stelena.co.za 01 Junie 2022 Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production sale Marquard ROWLEN VON GERICKE 731 680 535 rrvongericke@gmail.com 15 Junie 2022 HUGO WIEHAHN & SEUNS Caledon HUGO WIEHAHN 083 456 4582 / 083 691 4137 tussenbeide@twk.co.za 15 Junie 2022 The 59th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction Viljoenskroon Jan van Biljon 827 815 210 E janvanbiljon@carfone.net 22 Junie 2022 Coralta SAMM stud production auction Schweizer-Reneke Cornie van den Heever 082 948 3338 / 082 948 3334 coralta@vodamail.co.za 28 Junie 2022 Hilltop SAMM Stud Heilbron Faan Pretorius 083 232 9627 / 084 092 5827 faans@hilltopsavm.co.za 03 Augustus 2022 Nasionale Veiling Bloemfontein Jan Vosloo 825 569 822 sammsheep@yebo.co.za 19 Augustus 2022 Senclomar 33 steProduksieveiling Bloemfontein 24 Augustus 2022 Noord Vrystaat Klub Veiling Kroonstad Neline Pienaar 083 279 2375 / 082 440 4492 bennieneline@eleo.co.za 01-Sep-22 Clocolan SAVM Veiling Clocolan STRAUSS DJ;VERMAAK HP 839755171;082 787 9674 / 082 837 3461 moperi@ntelecom.co.za;hennie.carine@gmail.com 06-Sep-22 Noorwes SAVM Klub Wolmaransstad Dolf de Bruyn 082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076 du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za 07-Sep-22 HENK & ANJA HARMSE Hoopstad HENK HARMSE 082 302 3633 / 073 234 8591 henkharmse@vodamail.co.za 07-Sep-22 Trio SAVM Produskieveiling Petrus Steyn Jan Uys 082 375 9217 / 082 708 0477 jgu@vodamail.co.za 08-Sep-22 Abe Visser Reitz Abe Visser 082 575 3000 / 082 771 9447 abevisser.same@gmail.com 13-Sep-22 Malherbe & Waterpas SAMM stud production auction Hertzogville RC Malherbe 848518262;082 339 9432 malherberc8@gmail.com;egoosen@lantic.net 17-Sep-22 PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALE Kroonstad Gerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk 825507196;714734174;825503890 bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za 20-Sep-22 Double X SAMM young ram stud production auction Amesfoort Kobus de Jager 833 208 924 exoticjams1@gmail.com 27-Sep-22 Dolf de Bruyn Bultfontein Dolf de Bruyn 082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076 du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za 28-Sep-22 Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production sale Marquard ROWLEN VON GERICKE 731 680 535 rrvongericke@gmail.com 05-Oct-22 The 60th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction Viljoenskroon Jan van Biljon 827 815 210 E janvanbiljon@carfone.net 12-Oct-22 Amulet SAVM Veiling Sannieshof Grieta van Rensburg 082 952 1955 / 082 873 8681 grietha@nwisp.co.za 19-Oct-22 Merga SAVM Produksieveiling Bothaville Augusta Minnaar 832 978 122 ggvdm@btbits.co.za