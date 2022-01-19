SA Vleismerino Veilingskalender

This post is also available in: English
|DATUM
|VEILING
|PLEK
|KONTAKPERSOON
|KONTAKNR
|E-POS
|03 Februarie 2022
|Reitz
|Fanie en Piet Strydom
|823 331 570
|08 Februarie 2022
|Hugh Smith & F Vorster Veiling
|Cradock Skougronde
|Hugh Smith
|0727298553
|hugh.welgevonden@gmail.com
|10 Februarie 2022
|Greyling Farming Mutton Merino Production Sale
|Aliwal North
|Van Aardt Greyling ;Faan Greyling
|0827827674,076 111 9575
|ricksu@nokwi.co.za
|15 Februarie 2022
|Wouter Theron & Seun Veiling
|Morgenson
|Wouter Theron
|082 894 1434 / 079 822 4417
|woutertheron@vodamail.co.za
|17 Februarie 2022
|Dansior Boerdery Veiling
|Danielsrus /Bethlehem
|Gideon Slabbert (Jnr & Snr)
|083 264 1452 / 083 310 9275
|gideonslabbert101@gmail.com
|23 Februarie 2022
|De Wet SA Mutton Merinos 19th Production Sale
|Bloemfontein
|Koos & Buks de Wet
|824004935;082 847 0018
|jsdewet@jabama.co.za
|24 Februarie 2022
|PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALE
|Kroonstad
|Gerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk
|825507196;714734174;825503890
|bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za
|08 Maart 2022
|Janvos SA Mutton Merino Production Sale
|Jan Grey
|Jan Grey
|825 597 861
|janvos@jantar.co.za;janvos.landgoed@gmail.com;janvosfarm@gmail.com
|25 Mei 2022
|STELENA SAMM STUD PRODUCTION SALE
|Oranjeville
|Manie Lombard
|083 232 4324 / 083 4177 453
|manie@stelena.co.za
|01 Junie 2022
|Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production sale
|Marquard
|ROWLEN VON GERICKE
|731 680 535
|rrvongericke@gmail.com
|15 Junie 2022
|HUGO WIEHAHN & SEUNS
|Caledon
|HUGO WIEHAHN
|083 456 4582 / 083 691 4137
|tussenbeide@twk.co.za
|15 Junie 2022
|The 59th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction
|Viljoenskroon
|Jan van Biljon
|827 815 210
|E janvanbiljon@carfone.net
|22 Junie 2022
|Coralta SAMM stud production auction
|Schweizer-Reneke
|Cornie van den Heever
|082 948 3338 / 082 948 3334
|coralta@vodamail.co.za
|28 Junie 2022
|Hilltop SAMM Stud
|Heilbron
|Faan Pretorius
|083 232 9627 / 084 092 5827
|faans@hilltopsavm.co.za
|03 Augustus 2022
|Nasionale Veiling
|Bloemfontein
|Jan Vosloo
|825 569 822
|sammsheep@yebo.co.za
|19 Augustus 2022
|Senclomar 33 steProduksieveiling
|Bloemfontein
|24 Augustus 2022
|Noord Vrystaat Klub Veiling
|Kroonstad
|Neline Pienaar
|083 279 2375 / 082 440 4492
|bennieneline@eleo.co.za
|01-Sep-22
|Clocolan SAVM Veiling
|Clocolan
|STRAUSS DJ;VERMAAK HP
|839755171;082 787 9674 / 082 837 3461
|moperi@ntelecom.co.za;hennie.carine@gmail.com
|06-Sep-22
|Noorwes SAVM Klub
|Wolmaransstad
|Dolf de Bruyn
|082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076
|du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za
|07-Sep-22
|HENK & ANJA HARMSE
|Hoopstad
|HENK HARMSE
|082 302 3633 / 073 234 8591
|henkharmse@vodamail.co.za
|07-Sep-22
|Trio SAVM Produskieveiling
|Petrus Steyn
|Jan Uys
|082 375 9217 / 082 708 0477
|jgu@vodamail.co.za
|08-Sep-22
|Abe Visser
|Reitz
|Abe Visser
|082 575 3000 / 082 771 9447
|abevisser.same@gmail.com
|13-Sep-22
|Malherbe & Waterpas SAMM stud production auction
|Hertzogville
|RC Malherbe
|848518262;082 339 9432
|malherberc8@gmail.com;egoosen@lantic.net
|17-Sep-22
|PRO GENEPOEL SAMM PRODUCTION SALE
|Kroonstad
|Gerhard Hartman,Martie Griesel,Manie van Niekerk
|825507196;714734174;825503890
|bmfvleismerino@gmail.com;ghartman@drl.co.za; manie@stelena.co.za
|20-Sep-22
|Double X SAMM young ram stud production auction
|Amesfoort
|Kobus de Jager
|833 208 924
|exoticjams1@gmail.com
|27-Sep-22
|Dolf de Bruyn
|Bultfontein
|Dolf de Bruyn
|082 338 2376 / 082 300 2076
|du_bruyn@vodamail.co.za
|28-Sep-22
|Magetzane SA Mutton Merino production sale
|Marquard
|ROWLEN VON GERICKE
|731 680 535
|rrvongericke@gmail.com
|05-Oct-22
|The 60th Niekerksrust SAMM stud auction
|Viljoenskroon
|Jan van Biljon
|827 815 210
|E janvanbiljon@carfone.net
|12-Oct-22
|Amulet SAVM Veiling
|Sannieshof
|Grieta van Rensburg
|082 952 1955 / 082 873 8681
|grietha@nwisp.co.za
|19-Oct-22
|Merga SAVM Produksieveiling
|Bothaville
|Augusta Minnaar
|832 978 122
|ggvdm@btbits.co.za