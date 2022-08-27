RSA GROUP CEO ANNOUNCED AS NEW IFPA CHAIRPERSON

Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of RSA Group, has been announced as the new chairperson of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Southern Africa Country Council, a position he will hold for the next three years.

Trevor Dukes, outgoing chairperson and CEO of the Fruit Farm Group South Africa (TFFGSA), handed over to Oosthuizen at the IFPA VIP Members-Only Reception held on the eve of the inaugural IFPA Southern Africa Conference on 16 August in Cape Town. On 1 January this year, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and United Fresh created the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) by combining their resources and knowledge to better serve the industry as one association. IFPA is the largest industry association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain.

Reflecting on the last three years, Dukes said it was a privilege to act as chairperson of the SA Country Council and to serve on the IFPA global board. He said IFPA SA is a unique organisation that cuts across all commodities and all facets of the fresh produce supply chain to serve the industry and its members.

Dukes thanked the country council for their support during his term. He wished Oosthuizen well and said he does not doubt that he will successfully lead the country council and association with the same commitment and passion he has displayed throughout his long career in the South African fresh produce industry.

In his acceptance speech, Oosthuizen referred to the extraordinary leadership that Dukes showed since the start of the COVID-pandemic and how he succeeded in keeping the country council together, keeping them motivated, and maintaining connections through virtual gatherings.

“Despite the effect of the pandemic on the fresh produce sector, IFPA Southern Africa sustained its membership and added value for members. The opportunity to build on this excellent foundation was one of the inspirations for me to step up and accept the position,” Oosthuizen concluded.