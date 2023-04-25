Rogue Ice Cooler: The Authentic African Ice Cooler

What is that? – in 4-wheel drive, exploring a remote stretch of beach in the Great Australian Bight, fishing enthusiast John Iwankiw’s attention was secured by a flash of red.

Dug out and shaken free of barnacles and sand, John found himself holding an unfamiliar cooler box. Sturdily built, it was in surprisingly good shape, but missing its lid.

Thirteen months, bashed by a brutal ocean

Thirteen months prior to his discovery and on a dif[1]ferent continent, a tragedy had unfolded. A container ship called the Jolly Rubino had left the Port of Durban and was heading up the coast of Zululand. On board the ship are two 40’ container loads of ice coolers, Coca-Cola branded and destined for Ethiopia, via Mombasa. North of Richards Bay, the vessel runs aground at St Lucia and in ferocious winds and rough sea conditions, it breaks apart and sinks.

Later, miraculously, one by one ice box[1]es escape the sunken ship and start floating south on the Agulhas current. Two months later dozens are washed ashore at Port Elizabeth or are collected by ski-boat fisher[1]men at sea off Cape St Francis. Being in perfect condition, we tell them to fill them with beer and go fishing!

A box with a mind of its own

We could pause there as that story would be incredible enough, but a distinctly more adventurous ice box had decided its journey was not yet over. The box hitched itself an incredible ride on the prevailing ocean currents and turning south at Cape Point, it headed directly towards the Antarctic. It then made an eastward turn and finally, after a year at sea, it caught the currents tugging north[1]wards again towards the underside of Australia.

The box was eventually brought to rest on the beaches of the Great Australian Bight. After an estimated distance of 8650 Nautical Miles, it had found its new home. That’s something John Iwankiw could not have imagined fully when he first dug our box out of the sand. He was sufficiently taken by the box to look at the manufacturer’s tag – and emailed us requesting a new lid.

We sent John a new lid for his ice cooler for Christmas in 2003, with updated stainless-steel circlips on the hinge mechanism. Our box was whole again, in the hands of its proud new Aussie owner and back in the business of keeping drinks ice cold for years to come.

One incredible journey inspires another

This amazing story was the inspiration behind Rogue Ice Coolers: to take the heroic toughness of our journeying cooler box and build it into a superior product for the African outdoors. It is an ongoing project of passion, developed by South Africans and manufactured in South Africa, for the African bush. Starting from scratch 5 years ago, we’ve designed and bush-tested every aspect of this product – and redesigned where necessary.

Our newly-introduced ‘soft’ range of coolers has been the beneficiary of this gained experience. A world first so far as we know, the soft range offers a leak-proof moulded inner shell that is cladded in the luxury feel of a military canvas outer. Lighter than the hard range, our soft coolers still deliver the ice retaining performance the Rogue name is known for. Here’s an African bush inspired brand, surpassing anything else on the market. Safari-styled with bespoke detailing – but always outstandingly functional. If you’re one of the early adopters making a purchase of a Rogue Ice Cooler, we would like to thank you for your support. We hope that your Rogue Ice Cooler becomes your trusted friend and companion on many adventures.

Built Africa-tough.

Functionality and feel that will earn your trust…

Rogue Ice Coolers are built Africa-tough. Uncompromising. Haul your Rogue along on just a few exploits and we’re betting you’ll start loving the feel of it. A partnership of trust…

Pack in the ice and drinks, and lock in the cold. Grasp the crafted leather handles as you heft the solid box into your vehicle. Then hit the road, safe in the knowledge that this contemporary design ensures that your products stay ice cold, and the rubber underside feet will keep the box anchored where you packed it. Later, reach for a cold one, and hear a reassuring suck as the magnetic lid-seal re[1]leases – echoed by a satisfying soft hiss as you de-cap your beverage in the built-in opener

Wine cooler

Foam filled box for superior insulation

Eco-Foam

High pressure injected polyurethane eco-foam for unmatched ice retention

Rotational moulded outer shell

Tough, UV resistant polyethylene for the ultimate build (no seams, joins or weak points)

Genuine leather handles and straps

For bespoke quality, function and durability

‘Unbreakable’

Lid hinges moulded into box body with stainless steel pin

Rubber gaskets and magnetic lid seals in the cold

Rubber non-slip feet

Prevents sliding. Feet interlock for easy stacking

Cast iron bottle opener

Underside lid as standard

Drain plug

With leash and leakproof rubber gasket

Individually numbered

For quality control purposes

Padded canvas seat

Military grade canvas. For added style and comfort

The hard range

This is our flagship range, crafted and tested with passion. The 18L, 45L and 75L versions cover you for any occasion in the bush. The ice insulation of these coolers is legendary. Each detail is lovingly assembled including the leather handles, built-in padded canvas seat covers and many other unique features that go into making these coolers your complete outdoor companion.

18 litre’

45 litre

75 litre’

The soft range

Our revolutionary Rogue canvas coolers feature removable moulded interiors which are 100% leak proof and easy to clean. Made from military canvas material that is water resistant, anti-fade and fire resistant. These quality products come with heavy duty zippers and genuine leather toggles. Don’t be fooled to think that your beverages will be any less cold in these coolers, the ice retention is formidable.

Wine Cooler

A logical extension to our soft range. Military canvas and genuine leather combine to present a safari-chic, two bottle wine cooler. Drop tested from a height of one metre.

Corporate Gifts: Custom Branded Coolers

In the world of corporate gifts, there are so many cheap and forgettable items one gets, that you wonder why the company bothered at all. A gift of a Rogue Ice Cooler or canvas cooler by contrast is a product of enduring style and quality, one that will surely compliment the ethos of your company and delight your clients.

Speak to our team about associating your corporate branding with a Rogue product and we will be happy to assist whether it be an em[1]bossed leather badge, die cast metal plaque or even your own custom coloured cooler.

Product of choice for Africa’s premium

Safari Operators

Choosing the right ice cooler to complement your game drive fleet has been a long process of elimination for many safari operators. It’s not easy to find a cooler that will keep the drinks ice cold and take the punishment a game drive cooler endures. Our Rogue 45L with modified fittings is the ice cooler of choice amongst discerning operators and enhances the client’s experience at that important moment when the drinks are brought out at sunset. This has now been joined by our new 40L Canvas Cooler with its beautiful aesthetics which in addition, is proving to be a popular choice.

Contact them at www.rogueicecoolers.com, sales@rogueicecoolers.co.za or 032-007-0143. They are also on social media: Instagram: @rogueicecoolers, Facebook: @rogueicecooler