Ramoabi Moeng appointed plant manager for Continental Tyre South Africa

Exactly one year after being appointed as Deputy Plant Manager for Continental Tyre South Africa, Ramoabi Moeng has been promoted to Plant Manager of the Gqeberha facility which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

It is the German tyre manufacturer’s only plant in Africa, producing world-class tyres for the original equipment (OE) and replacement tyre sectors in South Africa, as well as exports around the world. Moeng replaces Ahmed Boualam who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

“I am delighted to announce Ramoabi Moeng as our new Plant Manager to lead the important manufacturing operations that are an essential part of our local and export business,” says Martin Buday, MD of Continental Tyre South Africa.

“Ramoabi’s extensive experience in maintenance, production, manufacturing engineering and technology will be put to great use as we strive for the highest levels of quality, efficiency and sustainability for our plant in a complex and highly competitive business environment,” Buday adds.

Moeng started his career in the manufacturing sector in 1997. He spent 11 years in vehicle production, including a year undergoing training in Germany, before joining a pharmaceutical company in 2008 where he headed up the Engineering, Production and Operational Projects portfolios for seven years.

He joined Continental Tyre SA in 2016 as Maintenance Manager and was selected to lead the Manufacturing Engineering Technologies team in 2018, a position he held until being appointed Deputy Plant Manager in August 2021.

“Leading the Continental Tyre SA manufacturing operations in South Africa is a fantastic opportunity, and I look forward to cementing the trust placed in our company by our customers and stakeholders alike,” Moeng says. “The various roles I have held at Continental have given me a great foundation and technical depth, particularly in engineering, production and quality, while also expanding my business and financial management acumen.

“We are in a fast-changing industry with a growing emphasis on technology and the demand for lower rolling resistance tyres to reduce emissions, increasingly stringent requirements relating to weight and noise levels to improve ride quality, and delivering high production complexity to meet the demand from our local and global export customers,” Moeng adds. “At the same time, we are implementing our CO 2 reduction roadmap to reduce our impact on the environment, deal with the energy challenges and contribute towards sustainability.

“To achieve these goals we’re proactively investing in our infrastructure, plant equipment and people to ensure that we maintain our relevance in Continental’s global manufacturing network while delivering value,” he states. Moeng has a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, a Diploma in Business Management and a qualification in Advanced Maintenance Management – the latter from the Augsburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany. He completed a Management Development programme in 2006 and received his Master of Business Administration Degree from Nelson Mandela University in 2012.