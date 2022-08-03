Quadro Alloys Trading Enterprise was established in 2007 and is located in the East Rand of Johannesburg. Specialising in the manufacture and design of extruders, hammer mills, feed production plants and other related general fabrication.

Servicing the African and international market. Our dedicated and experienced team is able to provide specialised design to cater for your specific business needs with the highest quality, ensuring workmanship in the shortest turnaround time possible with guaranteed results and output projection.

To ensure that our designs work at their optimal level full on-site commissioning of feed production plants is provided as well as ongoing maintenance, on-site support and the manufacture and supply of spares and accessories.

THEY ARE DESIGNERS AND MANUFACTURERS OF:

• EXTRUDERS

• HAMMER MILLS

• FEED PRODUCTION PLANTS

• SPARES AND ACCESSORIES

Products

Hammer Mills

Hammer mills can be custom-designed according to your operation and required specifications and will vary according to the raw material/product used. The construction of each mill is of the highest quality, ensuring durability and strength to withstand general vibration. Hammer mills are available in a General/Basic and Blower Option. General/Basic- the milled product passes through the mill and straight into a bag. “Blower” – the milled product passes through the mill and is moved via a blower into a cyclone where it is bagged off from a two-way bagging attachment. Typical hammer mill designs operate at 2800rpm with various screen sizes available.

Typical Hammer mill applications include the milling of:

• Full Fat Soya – used in the food industry and cattle feed

• Grains, e.g: Maize, wheat, etc.

• Starch – charcoal and foundries as well as the food industry.

Hammer mill screen sizes available: 0.75mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.2mm, 5mm Our finest screen 0.75mm is able to produce a product of under 200 micron. A full range of spares and accessories are available, as well as on-site maintenance and support

Extruders

Quadro Alloys specialises in the production of extruders used in the food production industry. Our extruders can be custom-designed and built according to your required specifications and operation.

Examples of Extruders supplied by Quadro Alloys:

• Full Fat Soya Extruders – used in animal feed and the food industry

• Starch – Charcoal & foundries, food industry

• Dog Food/ Animal Feed

• Floating Fish Food

Key Features of Quadro Alloys Extrusion units:

The general machine layout remains the same for the different applications, however, the flights, heads and choke plates are adapted within the extruder for each of the different products extruded. A pre-conditioner can be added during the extrusion of dog and fish food.

Extrusion units available in:

• 22kw Extruders

• 37kw Extruders

• 55kw Extruders

• 75kw Extruders

Feed Production Plants

Quadro Alloys is able to design and manufacture Feed Production and Milling plants according to your operation requirements and specification, including full electrical panels.

Typical Applications:

• Full Fat Soya

• Grain

• Dog Food/Animal Feed

• Floating Fish Food

Quadro also offers full on-site support in the commissioning of all Feed Production and Milling plants, as well as ongoing maintenance, on-site support and the manufacture and supply of spares and accessories, throughout Africa.

General Fabrication

General Fabrication specialising in stainless steel:

Conditioners, Open Trough Augers, Pipe Augers, Blenders & Coaters, Conveyers, Driers, Cyclones & Sifters We ensure the best quality, efficient service with a fast turnover time on product delivery.

Spares Quadro Alloys delivers high performance replacement and spare parts for hammer mills, extruders and related. Our spares are high quality and cost effective.

Their range includes:

• Cutter Blades

• Wear Sleeves

• Hammers

• Steam locks

• Single Flights

• Screens

• Middle Chambers

• Double Flights

• Dog Food Dies

• Inlet Chambers

• Impellers

• Fish Food Dies

• Nose Cones

• Temperature Gauges

• And more…

Processes

FULL FAT SOYA

The product is fed from the silo into the Soya Bean Cleaner and is then fed to the Hammer Mill (available in 7.5kW, 22kW, 30kW, 37kW, 55kW, 75kW) with the suitable screen size (available in 0.75mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.2mm, 5mm, 8mm & 10mm). From the Hammer Mill it is blown using the 7.5kw External Drive Blower to the Cyclone.

The product is then rotary fed into the Open Trough Auger ontop of Volumetric Feeders which are feeding the extruders via a Variable Speed Drive. The product is then extruded at 160 degrees and taken via the Open Trough augers into an Incline auger with canopy and blower which blows off the initial steam generated during the extrusion process. The product is then fed into cooling Bins via an open trough auger with gate slides. The finished product can then be bagged-off after cooling from the Bagging-off unit or can feed directly into a bucket elevator into silos for storage.

STARCH B-Grit

Grain is fed through the maize cleaner. The product is fed into the Hammer Mill (available in 7.5kW, 22kW, 30kW, 37kW, 55kW, 75kW) with the suitable screen size (available in 0.75mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.2mm, 5mm, 8mm & 10mm). Our finest screen 0.75mm is able to produce a product of under 200 micron.) via variable speed drive. From the Hammer Mill it is transported via pipe auger into volumetric feeders and then fed to the 75kW or 90kW Extruder where the product is extruded at ± 85 degrees Celcius on the gauge.

After extrusion it is then transported via incline conveyor with blower and canopy to blow off the steam generated by the extrusion process. The product is then cooled in cooling bins and then re-milled to a ± 68% under 160 micron, then bagged-off on the bag-off unit and scale system.

FISH FOOD

The individual ingredients are fed into a ribbon blender via dosing augers for the vitamin premixes and ingredients to be added. The product is blended for approx. 3 minutes for maximum blend. It is taken via the Variable speed drive auger into the hammer mill(available in 7.5kW, 22 kW, 30kW, 37kW, 55kW, 75kW) with the suitable screen size (available in 0.75mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.2mm, 5mm, 8mm & 10mm). Our finest screen 0.75mm is able to produce a product of under 200 micron). It is milled to a spec size then blown via the 7.5kW External Drive Material Blower into a cyclone with rotary valve which feeds into an open trough auger ontop of shortened volumetric feeders.

The product is then fed into a pre-conditioner which then feeds the Extruder (55kw or 75kw). The product is extruded at 115 degrees Celcius on the gauge, then cut with a Direct Mount VSD Cutter Unit into the relevant size required for the finished fish food product. It is then transported with an open trough conveyor with blower and canopy into a bucket elevator which feeds a dryer via a rotary valve and then dried. It is then fed onto a conveyor via the rotary valve, this fish food can now be bagged.

Contact them at : +27 82 664 8682 – Quein Thanasaras (Director) Tel: +27 11 363-3166 Email: info@quadroalloys.co.za Web: www.quadroalloys.co.za Facebook: www.facebook.com/QuadroAlloysTradingEnterprise