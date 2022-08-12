Pulsar’s passion for expanding human abilities continues

About Pulsar

Pulsar’s history dates back to 1991. It was started by a group of friends who shared the same passion for expanding human abilities. This group of enthusi­asts used to assemble the first few wooden observa­tion tubes in the basement of an unfinished residential building.

Three decades later, PULSAR proves to be the top worldwide brand of thermal and digital day and night vision imaging devices, becoming a trendsetter and innovation leader in the sector around the globe.

Pulsar Thermion 2 XP50 PRO

This device has a built-in precision laser rangefinder. This seamlessly integrated compact laser rangefinder fits into a single optical channel. With a measuring distance of up to 800 m and thermal detection range up to 1 800 m, this riflescope is the ulti­mate device in detection capability and for achieving exceptional accuracy.

The most detailed target recognition, advanced functionality, and, most importantly, precise gauging of distance, prove more effective than ever, resulting in an accurate shot from a greater distance.

Big news for the 2022 pulsar line-up

Our thermal imaging riflescopes family welcomes the Thermion 2 XP50 and XP50 PRO LRF. Meanwhile the monocular line is complemented with the Axion 2 XG35, its LRF version and the new Helion 2 XP50 with its PRO version. Last, but certainly not least, is the Merger LRF XP50 showcasing the next level in long-range observation, comfort of use and image detail, this cutting-edge functionality and performance packed into its proven classical binocu­lar design.

Pulsar Merger LRF XP50

The new Merger combines all the best components and features available at the minute resulting in unbelievably detailed and crisp images of both tar­gets and backgrounds.

A powerful 640 x 480 / 17μm French made Lynred thermal imaging sensor with NETD < 25 mK ensures perfect detail recognition even under the harshest weather conditions when thermal contrast is low. It results in sharp, richly contrasted thermal imaging for enhanced identification of animals, their extremities and even the smallest details, such as branches, leaves, grass, and terrain. The fast aperture F50/1.0 germanium lens and sensor sensitivity ensure exceptional detection capabilities. A standard 1,8 m tall object can be detected up to 1 800 m away in complete darkness.

With the Merger you will be able to enjoy the view longer than ever!

Pulsar Helion 2 XP50 PRO

The Pulsar Helion 2 XP50 PRO is undoubtedly one of our proudest creations. The housing is made of a high-strength magnesium alloy. It has a sensor with 640 × 480 @ 17 μm and a NETD < 25 mK. The PRO has a new fast aperture lens with F50/1.0, and the display is AMOLED HD 1024 × 768. With an impeccable image quality, cutting-edge electronics, and multiple features dedicated to enhancing usabil­ity, it has become a favourite of many professional hunters.

Axion 2 XG35 and the Axion 2 LRF XG35

The new monocular comes with a highly detailed 640 x 480 pixels @ 12 μm European made Lynred thermal imaging sensor. It features a fast aperture F35/1.0 germanium lens, three sensitivity amplification levels, as well as enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with 2.4 / 5 GHZ waveband support and the possibility of remote operation and firmware update via the Stream Vision 2 application.

The pocked-sized and lightweight monocular features enhanced image processing algorithms and provides high-quality rendering of both target objects and background. The Axion 2 XG is designed for constant and frequent heavy use. The devices are equipped with a high-capacity APS5 rechargeable battery that provides up to seven hours of continuous operation of the device on a single charge.