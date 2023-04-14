ProAgri Zambia 87

Working together, not against

Food insecurities are a concern for most nations and a ticking time bomb that needs to be addressed effectively with sustainable solutions. With economies now looking forward to increasing food security and creating more employment through farming, it is a good move to invest in farming.

Society relies on farmers, and never is it more apparent than when supermarket shelves run empty. Perhaps this is a case of not appreciating something until it is no longer there, but I hope for all our sakes that we do not get to that point.

The old adage: “If you’ve eaten today, thank a farmer”, rings as true in modern times as it did hundreds of years ago. Society simply cannot survive without food, and food is produced by farmers. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, recently revealed that the Zambian government has agreed to offer Kenyan farmers land for largescale farming in Zambia.

Their talks centred on improving agricultural production in both countries, especially in Kenya since the country is still facing the effects of the prolonged drought. Kenyan farmers will in turn be required to export their yields back to Kenya in order to boost the country’s food supply and security.

Some more good news, on the other hand, for Zambian residents is that Zambia is set to benefit from a recent project where solar-powered water pumps are being installed by Beyond the Grid Fund for Africa (BGFA). Projects like these, involving solar power, can scale up energy access in rural and peri-urban areas, enhance productive energy use, and help make off-grid energy products more affordable in Zambia.

I think more than ever we need to realise that standing together will take everyone much further than constantly working against one another. A little support goes a long way, and I hope that the world soon realises that we can do without private jets, but we cannot do without farmers.

We are looking forward to attending the AgriTech Zambia expo this year, and I am sure that farmers and role players in the agriculture sector will make full use of this opportunity. These events and expos are so important where farmers and suppliers can meet and greet, make contact and chat, because one thing remains a fact: the people must eat, farmers must provide food, and for that they need only the best technology and advice going forward.

Please contact me to tell me what you would like to read about, and to share your story and your thoughts. I would like to work together, and not against.

Until next time, enjoy the read.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za