ProAgri Zambia 86

Catastrophic flooding devastates Zambia, displaces thousands

The year has certainly started off with speed and intensity. Between

January and February this year, we have spent some time with farmers in

the Southern parts of South Africa. Not only did the floods hit farmers in South Africa hard, but Zambia, as well.

Seeing the damage after the heavy rains is truly heart-breaking. The season

looked set to be a good one, but recordbreaking rainfall has turned into a nightmare for farmers. Looking at the statistics of the floods in Zambia early February, it has affected over 20 000 citizens.

In this context, IWMI International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has

come forward with the offer of support for post-flood recovery strategy development, as well as the strengthening of digital climate agro-advisory services.

Good news for livestock farmers in Africa

Global animal health company, Zoetis, recently renewed their co-funding with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance the health and productivity of dairy, beef, poultry and fish producers in seven new countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zoetis is pleased to receive a $15,3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to further develop and integrate innovative solutions to advance veterinary care and diagnostic services that will ultimately improve livestock health and productivity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

