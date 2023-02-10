ProAgri Zambia 85

Forty Harvests

The famous quote by George Washington is still striking today: “Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man.”

The new series of Case IH, 40 Harvests, has been so much on my mind

lately. You only have 40 harvests in your lifetime. How much time do you have to leave a legacy?

Today farmers face the biggest challenge of this generation – creating

sustainable food systems and solving the problems of climate change. The costs of fertiliser and natural gas have exploded and global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record in 2022.

When we were young children, the magic of farming was the thought of

playing in the dirt for a living. But as a person grows older, a deeper, fonder

respect begins to form for the men and women who choose agriculture as a

career. You soon learn that no role in agriculture is too small to go unrecognised.

Everyone, from the backyard vegetable farmer to the large farms with thousands of acres, each leaves his individual imprint on the world of agriculture. With that said, and following the 2023 budget, according to Lusaka Times, it is clear that the upcoming year is going to be monumental for Zambia’s economic recovery, with the rate of GDP growth

forecast to increase by nearly 4% and a debt restructuring agreement firmly on the horizon.

As we look to 2023, one thing is for sure: Zambia’s economy will continue

to thrive; blossoming into a new investment hub for Africa. Following years of economic instability and financial hardship, key economic indicators are now painting a positive picture. This year marks a new chapter in Zambia’s history, and we are looking forward to seeing what is in store for businesses over the next few months and helping to coordinate investments that promote all aspects of Zambia’s economy and its communities.

How are you going to approach the harvests that you have left? Role players understand that a farmer’s most valuable years are dedicated to feeding the world. Let’s make them count, together.

