ProAgri Zambia 84

The new year is here

Happy new year! I trust everyone had a lovely holiday season, and while you are about to dig into 2023, I wish to send you very hearty new year’s wishes from us all here at ProAgri.

Here we go, another trip around the sun in our rear-view mirror. Looking back is sometimes fun, but looking ahead can be really exciting. As we enter the new year, I remain optimistic about agriculture’s future. We still face difficult times ahead, the economy is shaky, inflation will stick around, the budget will need to be watched, and the list goes on.

But the truth is that growth – real growth – is not smooth; it is volatile; and the journey is not always a direct line: It is an up-and-down, back-and-forth, stop-and-start process o, if ever there was a takeaway from this topsy turvy life we are living in right now, it is that we are growing. The volatility is proof. Now it is our turn to trust the process. Having faith means letting go of all expectations. Does that mean we should not continue working towards our goals or fighting in what we believe is right?

No. It means letting go of the need to control the outcome. It means putting in the work and having faith that what is supposed to happen will happen. By letting go of that need to control the narrative, you make space for just enjoying the NOW.

In this month’s edition of ProAgri, we kick off two brand-new series, on fruit production in Africa, and everything you need to know on silk pro-duction. We take a closer look at what bees feed on and why they choose those foods. In our front cover story, we learn what a macadamia farmer has to say about drip irrigation, and why this is the preferred method of irrigating your profitable crops. Syngenta is always one step ahead, offering solutions for crop farmers. Read more on soya bean inoculation at its best with ATUVA®.

We are excited for another jam-packed year. Let’s make 2023 the best year yet! We take pleasure in presenting to you yet again another exclusive copy of ProAgri where we discuss everything in the farming space. We promise to keep the momentum going and give you the information that is vital for your business.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za