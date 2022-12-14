ProAgri Zambia 83

Review of 2022 … and a look at the future

This time of the year, we often hear people say they can’t believe it is December already, and they wonder where the time flew. Only yesterday 2022 was still a dream; now the year has almost reached its end. Which

made me think again: What is time? Time is the single biggest factor affecting everybody’s life. Everything is measured by time.

Life is sometimes shorter than we expect, and I realise it is a gift, a very precious gift and a privilege, and we have the choice to embrace each day and live it with integrity, passion and love.

When I look back at the year and all we wrote about, there were a lot of

highlights and special events. Most of the agricultural shows took place again after two years of anticipation. Farmers and other role players in agriculture could reunite, and strengthen the ties of friendship in the interest of agriculture.

At certain times of the year, we had to take out candles, lamps and generators as Eskom’s load shedding left us in the dark. Nevertheless, we have made it, and here we are at the end of yet another busy year.

During this time, we wish to acknowledge all the farmers – especially for their persistence in the responsibility to produce food sustainably.

To my ProAgri colleagues, I also thank you for your courage, passion

and perseverance. Come what may, we make it work.

Let us not forget the lessons learnt this year when we relax during the

big days; let us reflect on what we have learned, and how we can use

this beneficially in the new year. To all our farmers and the other

role players in the industry, my sincere thanks to you for all your support this year. I wish you a blessed Christmas. Do not let opportunities

pass, live with integrity, plan and work purposefully!

Our dreams and visions are the hope for a better future. May 2023

be the best year ever!

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning- bianca@proagri.co.za