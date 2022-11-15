ProAgri Zambia 82

Let us root for each other

In a recent report by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) it was revealed that mindset and behavioural challenges are factors that impede the success of making agriculture a business among small-scale farmers. Negative cultural beliefs have the potential to frustrate the efforts of some small-scale farmers to work hard, as they believe that other farmers use charms or magic to steal their produce.

A question I frequently ask farmers during interviews is what kind of relationships they have with the people in their community and the suppliers? Most farmers have positive stories to tell about their relationship with fellow community members and suppliers.

Behind every business, there are people, and people function in society through relationships. Establishing decent relationships is of utmost importance since input suppliers know their products the best. Without the support and the relationship farmers have with the key role players and suppliers, it won’t be possible to make informed decisions or even save money.

Our suppliers play a crucial role providing us with useful information on the latest technology, which fertilisers to use, trending equipment and sound advice on your farming operation whether it be crop-farming, poultry, livestock, or pig husbandry.

We at ProAgri also value the relationship we have with our farmers and suppliers in providing our readers with the latest trends and news.

Relationships is the name of the game if you want to progress. In business, no man is an island. Let’s root for each other and watch each other grow.

