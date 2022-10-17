ProAgri Zambia 81

Planting season is approaching!

It is that time of the year again when farmers are anxious about the rains as we get ready to plant. Decisions are being made on what needs to be planted, where to get the seeds, and other farming inputs.

Good news to start off the planting season is the SARCOF 26 forecast, stating that the bulk of the SADC Region is likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall for the October, November and December period.

Farmers are not only food producers, but they are also guardians of our natural resources, soil, water, biodiversity and seeds. As times are changing, farmers also need to adapt, change, create new methods of working the land and endure weather fluctuations.

Our farmers are stalwarts who tackle every new season with faith and hope, regardless of what nature and life throw their way.

In the cover story of this month’s edition of ProAgri Zambia, we take a look at growing soya beans in Zambia the Syngenta way. We had the honour of seeing LEMKEN’s Juwel 8 plough in action; read more about it on page 6. And for the poultry farmers, there are several informative articles, from vaccination tips, the importance of biosecurity, and how Novatek plays an important role in the success of poultry farmers of the Zambian community.

At ProAgri we hope to arm you with the knowledge you need to face the challenges when approaching this new season.

We remain committed by providing our readers with informative articles and agricultural related news, helping farmers to reduce downtime and maximize productivity.

We wish all farmers success for the coming season.

