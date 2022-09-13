ProAgri Zambia 80

Shifting into springtime

September the 1st marked the first day of spring — a season full of

transformations and promise — and the beginning of a very busy time for

farmers.

Each season brings about a new stage and phase on the calendar

at any farm, and spring is no exception as it is a time for planting and cultivating new crops.

But the new season is not the only good news: Zambia also recently

launched the Agri comprehensive insurance programme. According to

Agribusiness Zambia, the country has launched a four-year comprehensive

insurance programme to shield the country’s first 30 000 smallholder

livestock producers from the effects of diseases, drought, and other climatic

change-related problems that have outpaced the sector’s expansion.

It strives to address the problems encountered by smallholder farmers in

the nation, including women, who suffer financial losses due to stock theft,

diseases, and unfavourable climatic circumstances.

This will finally unleash the nation’s potential and increase its competitiveness both domestically and abroad once it has been implemented throughout the entire nation. In this month’s front cover story, we take a look at John Deere’s presence and footprint in Zambia and whyAfrica’s farmers choose John Deere’s utility tractors for their farming

operations. You can also read more on the opportunities that hydroponic

farming offers and what steps to take to combat poultry diseases.

Springtime is a time of hard work and faith.

Farming is such a rewarding way of life, and one we wish to pass on to the many generations to come. I hope you enjoy this month’s content and that, no matter where you are in the world, that you have a wonderful season … and remember to always thank a farmer.

ProAgri greetings

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za